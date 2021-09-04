CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, out two weeks

By Analis Bailey, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss two weeks, including the No. 15 Badger's opener against No. 10 Penn State Saturday.

The two-year starter and All-Big Ten honorable mention announced his positive test on social media Saturday morning : "To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games. That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."

Chenal was a key reserve as a freshman in 2019 and started all seven games last season . He led the Badgers in sacks (three), tied for the team lead in tackles for loss (six) and finished second in total tackles (46).

Chenal will miss next week's game against Easter Michigan as a result.

Contributing: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Contact Analis Bailey at aabailey@usatoday.com or on Twitter @ analisbailey .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, out two weeks

