Former St. Louis Blues captain David Backes signed a one-day deal with the franchise on Thursday and subsequently announced his retirement from the NHL after a 15-year career. "Following my last game, it was clear to me that I needed to retire as a member of the St. Louis Blues," Backes said in a post on the Blues website. "That night reiterated that St. Louis was my home. It is where my wife and I grew into adulthood and it was the organization we needed to retire with. The feeling was mutual with the Blues and I am so humbled that this journey has come full circle for me to end this amazing ride with the same organization that called my name at the draft 18 years ago."