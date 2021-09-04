FAU Football Preview: Owls go in the swamp to face the No. 13 Florida Gators
It’s officially gameday as the FAU Football program starts the season and heads into Gainesville to face the No.13 Florida Gators. I know what the expectation is for this game. On paper, you read that FAU, a part of Conference USA, is going up against a usual college football powerhouse in the University of Florida (UF). You might be thinking, this could be a breeze for the Gators. I would usually say you’re right, as they are ranked No. 13 on the Associated Press’ preseason poll for the season.www.lemoncitylive.com
