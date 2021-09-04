CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

FAU Football Preview: Owls go in the swamp to face the No. 13 Florida Gators

By Zachary Weinberger
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s officially gameday as the FAU Football program starts the season and heads into Gainesville to face the No.13 Florida Gators. I know what the expectation is for this game. On paper, you read that FAU, a part of Conference USA, is going up against a usual college football powerhouse in the University of Florida (UF). You might be thinking, this could be a breeze for the Gators. I would usually say you’re right, as they are ranked No. 13 on the Associated Press’ preseason poll for the season.

Related
Florida StateYardbarker

FAU Names Starting QB vs. Florida Gators

The Gators defense has locked in their week one target. The FAU Owls have named quarterback N'Kosi Perry as their starting signal-caller ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Florida Gators. Until this point in the offseason, Florida Atlantic has been amidst competition for the starting quarterback job. On Sunday...
College SportsGator Country

FAU bringing strong defense, transfers galore to the Swamp

Sure, No. 13 Florida’s date with Florida Atlantic in the Swamp on Saturday night isn’t the most attractive week one matchup. It doesn’t have the national championship implications that Georgia-Clemson does. The two teams don’t combine for as much historical success as Miami-Alabama and Notre Dame-Florida State do. The Gators...
Miami, FLupressonline.com

FAU Football: Owls name QB N’Kosi Perry as Week 1 starter

The FAU football team announced Sunday afternoon that quarterback N’Kosi Perry will start against the University of Florida (UF) for the season opener. Perry is a graduate transfer from Miami, where he played three seasons. As a Hurricane, Perry went 6-3 as a starter and threw for 2,484 yards with...
Fort Pierce, FL247Sports

FAU Owls football QB, former Miami Hurricanes starter N'Kosi Perry signs NIL deal with Islamorada Beer Company

FAU fifth-year senior quarterback and former Miami starter N'Kosi Perry has scored quite the endorsement deal, according to a report Wednesday on Twitter by Darren Heitner of Sports Agent Blog. Perry has inked a pact with Islamorada Beer Company in Fort Pierce, Florida, the tweet — which cited Perry's agent — said. Islamorada subsequently announced the partnership, which is believed to be the first between a college athlete and a beer or liquor company.
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Florida State247Sports

How to Watch: Florida State vs. Jacksonville State

TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State hosts Jacksonville State on Saturday, September 11th, at 8 p.m. from Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. Both the Seminoles and Gamecocks opened the season with a loss. FSU and JSU have met three times before. FSU, who defeated JSU 41-24 last season, has a...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Trevor Lawrence throws jaw-dropping pass in NFL debut

Trevor Lawrence made key plays throughout his Clemson career as he became the winningest quarterback in school history. Now he is turning heads at the next level with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence is making his NFL debut on Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. The No. 1 overall pick in April’s...
Ohio Statesaturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Oregon-Ohio State game

Ohio State is hosting Oregon in one of the biggest matchups of the college football season this weekend. According to ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI), the Buckeyes have an 87.8 percent chance of coming away with the victory on Saturday. Ohio State stumbled in the first half of its season-opener...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

LOOK: Oregon reveals uniforms for Ohio State game

Oregon travels to Columbus this weekend to take on the No. 3 Buckeyes, and per usual, they will have a crisp uniform for the occasion. Oregon, known for its flashy uniforms and Nike deal with alum Phil Knight, will sport the all-white jerseys and pants with bright green accents in one of the best Week 2 games. It kicks off from “the Shoe” at 12:00 p.m. ET.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Florida StateYardbarker

Florida Gators DB Kamar Wilcoxson 'Doubtful' vs. FAU

The Florida Gators' secondary has taken another hit this preseason, as defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson suffered a "slight knee issue" prior to UF's season-opening game against Florida Atlantic on Saturday. Head coach Dan Mullen said on Monday that Wilcoxson is doubtful to play in week one. Wilcoxson, a redshirt freshman,...
Florida StatePosted by
On3.com

Mark Richt on who he would start at quarterback for Florida State

One of the biggest storylines coming out of college football’s opening weekend was the great comeback effort by Florida State quarterback McKenzie Milton. Milton suffered a devastating leg injury in 2018 that led many to wonder whether or not he would ever walk again. Three years later, Milton made a big impact against a top ten opponent in Florida State’s first game of the season. Milton did not start against Notre Dame, but some experts believe he should start for the Seminoles moving forward.

