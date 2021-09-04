NC trooper is involved in three-vehicle crash on I-40; no injuries reported

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper was involved in a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 40 near Raleigh Friday night. The trooper was traveling eastbound on I-40 near Jones Sausage Road shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and was stopped in congested traffic when another vehicle crashed into the rear of the trooper’s vehicle, Sgt. Marcus Bethea, a spokesperson for the N.C. State Highway Patrol, said in an email.

