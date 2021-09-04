CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tallahassee, FL

Friends, now foes in No. 9 Notre Dame-Florida State matchup

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dillan Gibbons is back in the Sunshine State and the Florida State offensive lineman will be reunited with not just family when the Seminoles take on No. 9 Notre Dame but a large a number of old friends from Indiana as well. The Clearwater, Florida, native will be making his first start for the Seminoles following his transfer this summer from Notre Dame. So Gibbons — who played in 29 games and started against Syracuse in 2020 for Notre Dame — will line up Sunday night against some former teammates along the Fighting Irish’s defensive line.

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Indiana State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
City
Tallahassee, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida State#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#The Sunshine State#American Football#Ap#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
College
Syracuse University
Related
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

GOP seeks Biden referendum over vaccine mandates

Congressional Republicans are blasting President Biden ’s latest steps to require more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as “un-American” and vowing to fight back against them. Republicans will try to push back on vaccine mandates from multiple angles through legislation they’ve introduced to ban such requirements and legal actions...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
New York City, NYPosted by
The Associated Press

Djokovic bids for history at US Open: year Slam, 21st major

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic remembers just how close Serena Williams came to a calendar-year Grand Slam in 2015 before coming up short at the U.S. Open. He recalls chatting with Williams during that tournament about all that went along with a bid for the rare achievement, which has only been accomplished by two men and three women in the history of a sport that dates to the late 1800s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy