Mary Hope T. Giardino was born in Washington, D.C., to Antonio and Mary Cunsolo Petralia on May 9, 1930. She graduated from Immaculata High School and Immaculata Junior College in 1951 where she received an AA degree in Communications. On October 20, 1951, she married Dr. Joseph P. Giardino. They returned to Fulton County in the mid 1950’s when Dr. Joe began his practice in Gloversville where she worked as his bookkeeper in their home Office. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together until her husband Dr. Joe passed away on April 13, 2002.