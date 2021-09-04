CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Charles Festival Sept. 10-12; rummage sale starts Sept. 9

Monroe Evening News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEWPORT – The St. Charles Festival is returning this year and has been set for Sept. 10-12 at St. Charles Catholic Church. The festival also features dinners, raffles and more. Raffle tickets are available at the parish office and Masserant’s Feed and Grain store. The raffle winner will be announced...

www.monroenews.com

#The St Charles Festival#Rushlow Company
