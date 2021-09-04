St. Charles Festival Sept. 10-12; rummage sale starts Sept. 9

Calling deep thinkers and literature lovers of all ages: The Little Traverse Region hosts the 19th annual C.S. Lewis Festival Sept. 10–13, a celebration of the British scholar, lay theologian, and author of the beloved children’s series The Chronicles of Narnia and many other works. The weekend promises an essay contest, a read-aloud event with area 1st and second-grade students, and a Narnia Improv show. But superfans will want to catch one of several events featuring renowned author, speaker, and journalist Philip Yancey: an intimate Sept. 10 reception, keynote address, then Q&A segment at Great Lakes Center for the Arts; a Saturday, Sept. 11 seminar delving into favorite C.S. Lewis topics — friendship, faith, and community — at North Central Michigan College; and a Yancey-led sermon Sunday, Sept. 12 at the First Presbyterian Church in Harbor Springs. Get the details at www.cslewisfestival.org.