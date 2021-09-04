CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal tests positive for COVID-19, out 2 games

By ESPN.com news services
 7 days ago

Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss the first two games for the No. 12 Badgers after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on social media. "To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to Instagram prior to the Badgers' 19-12 loss to No. 19 Penn State on Saturday. "That aside, I am excited to see the boys kill it today."

