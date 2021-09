Plain and simple, the AFC West is going to be a lot of fun this year. Starting with Kansas City and its electric offense and trickling down to Denver and the Los Angeles Chargers, who have intriguing offenses of their own. We'll see what Las Vegas can do, even though I think the Raiders have massive issues, especially on defense. The Chiefs probably should win this thing once again, but we'll see if someone can challenge Andy Reid's bunch. Let's take a look at the season win totals and see if there's any value.