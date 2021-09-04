Linux patch disables TRIM and NCQ on Samsung 860/870 SSDs in Intel and AMD systems
About two years ago, several users of the Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD started reporting issues on their drives in Linux. Later it was also established that the same or very similar problem also existed on the 870 EVO model. Linux engineers stated meanwhile that they were looking into the problem and while it took a while, earlier today, it was announced that patches for the issue have been sent upstream for final implementation.www.neowin.net
