CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Linux patch disables TRIM and NCQ on Samsung 860/870 SSDs in Intel and AMD systems

By Sayan Sen Neowin
Neowin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout two years ago, several users of the Samsung 860 EVO SATA SSD started reporting issues on their drives in Linux. Later it was also established that the same or very similar problem also existed on the 870 EVO model. Linux engineers stated meanwhile that they were looking into the problem and while it took a while, earlier today, it was announced that patches for the issue have been sent upstream for final implementation.

www.neowin.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Ssd#Ncq#Asmedia#Asmedia#Native Command Queuing#South Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Software
Related
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Will AMD Be Worth More Than Intel by 2025?

AMD’s market value has surged in recent years as it's expanded its business and pulled customers away from Intel. Intel has struggled with shortages and delays, but it’s plotting an aggressive turnaround. AMD could become more valuable than Intel by 2025, but only if Intel’s turnaround plans fail. During the...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Intel

Advanced Micro Devices has access to a couple of big markets that Intel doesn't. The gaming console space has supercharged AMD's growth in recent quarters. Intel is looking to make a dent in the graphics card market, but it faces a stiff challenge from AMD and NVIDIA. It isn't surprising...
ComputersUbergizmo

Samsung Now Also Accused Of Bait And Switching Its SSDs

When you buy something, usually you should get what you purchase within a certain degree of expectations. When you don’t, then that would be like cheating, wouldn’t you say? The other day we heard a disturbing report of how Western Digital was apparently bait and switching its SSDs, where review units offered up the advertised performance, but the actual units did not.
ComputersArs Technica

Samsung seemingly caught swapping components in its 970 Evo Plus SSDs

Recently, major SSD vendors Crucial and Western Digital have both been caught swapping out TLC NAND in their consumer SSDs for cheaper but much lower-performance, lower-endurance QLC NAND. Samsung appears to be joining them in the part-swapping corner of shame today, thanks to Chinese Youtuber 潮玩客, who documented a new version of the Samsung 970 Evo Plus using an inferior drive controller.
Cell Phonesasapland.com

Samsung Partners AMD to Bring Mobile Graphics into Smartphones

For over a year, there were rumors that Samsung, one of the world’s biggest phone makers, was contemplating introducing gaming phones. However, what started as a mere rumors is gradually becoming a reality. The phone maker has partnered with AMD, a computing giant, for a “multi-year strategic partnership” for the development and manufacturing of mobile graphics chipsets for its phone brand.
Softwarexda-developers

Windows 11 officially won’t support AMD Zen or most Intel 7th-gen processors

When Microsoft first announced Windows 11, it increased the system requirements for the OS for the first time since Windows 7 was released. While there were increases in the amount of RAM and storage needed, and there’s a TPM 2.0 requirement, the biggest change came to CPU requirements. With Windows 11, you need an Intel eighth-gen or newer, an AMD Zen 2 or newer processor, or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 or newer.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RDNA 2 Refresh Possibly Confirmed Via Linux Kernel Driver Update

A recent Linux patch from AMD hints that the company might be gearing up to refresh its second generation Radeon DNA (RDNA 2) graphics card lineup, similar to how NVIDIA has a history of adding "Ti" and "Super" variants of its GPU product lines. Nothing is official at the moment, but if a refresh does occur, would expect to see a bump in performance and power efficiency.
Computersphoronix.com

Scheduler Changes For Linux 5.15 - Still No Sign Of Any Intel Thread Director Optimizations

Ingo Molnar began sending in his pull requests bright and early as usual for the just-opened Linux 5.15 merge window. With the scheduler changes for this next kernel version there are some improvements worth mentioning but also worth mentioning is what hasn't found its way to the kernel yet: any software optimizations around Intel Thread Director for upcoming Alder Lake processors.
Softwarephoronix.com

A Prominent, Longtime Dell Linux Engineer Recently Joined AMD's Linux Team

Here should hopefully be a great indication about AMD's Linux efforts moving forward with one of their recent and exciting hires at the company. As noted across various Phoronix articles over the past year, AMD has been ramping up their Linux staff given their market successes on both client and server. This has been much desired considering nearly a decade ago they let go many of their Linux developers and closed their Operating System Research Center. AMD's Linux support for recent CPU (and GPU) launches has been good, but Intel continues to serve as the "gold standard" of Linux support when it comes to generally providing punctual pre-launch support for new hardware, generally ensuring their new hardware features are supported under Linux, making sure their forthcoming microarchitectures are well supported by the prominent open-source compilers ahead of time, etc. Intel's large open-source engineering pool has allowed this generally very good pre-launch hardware support. In addition, that large talent pool has led Intel to contributing significantly to various non-Intel-specific improvements to the Linux kernel and other areas.
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Samsung AMD GPU beats latest iPhone chip yet again in benchmark tests

Samsung continues testing its AMD GPU for the in-house Exynos 2200 chip that will hopefully power at least some variants of the Galaxy S22 range. We have heard time and again that it will be on par with the Apple A14 Bionic chip and possibly even the M1 processor, and the latest graphics benchmark scores that have appeared on South Korea's Clien message board (via Tron) suggest the same.
TechnologyPosted by
Benzinga

Google's Latest Foray Sparks More Bad News For Intel, AMD

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google is developing its own central processors for notebooks and tablet computers, highlighting its Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) inspired in-house chip development aspirations, Nikkei Asia reports. Google aims to launch CPUs for laptops and tablets, which run on the company's Chrome operating system, by...
Computershackaday.com

Linux Fu: User Space File Systems — Now For Windows, Too!

One of the nice things about the Unix philosophy that Linux inherited is that the filesystem is very modular. That’s good, too, because a typical system might want a choice of filesystems like ext4, riserfs, btrfs, and even network systems like nfs. Besides that, there are fake file systems like /sys and /dev that help Linux make everything look like a file. The downside is that building a filesystem required changing the kernel or, at least, writing a loadable module. That’s not as hard as it sounds, but it is a little more difficult than writing a normal program. Then came FUSE — file system in user space. This is a single file system module that allows you to create new file systems by writing ordinary code.
Computersphoronix.com

The Big Batch Of New AMD RDNA2 PCI IDs Is Heading To Linux 5.15

Last week I wrote about AMD adding 17 more RDNA2 PCI IDs to their Linux driver which is rather unusual given the amount and the number of PCI IDs already found in the AMDGPU kernel driver for these latest-generation GPUs and the Radeon RX 6000 series already being mid-life. As noted in that article and seemingly in agreement with the various other industry articles following that Phoronix news, it seems to be for some sort of RDNA2 refresh likely. Now those new PCI IDs are being queued up for introduction in the current Linux 5.15 cycle.
Computersphoronix.com

AMD Van Gogh Audio Driver Lands For Linux 5.15

The sound/audio drivers have landed for the ongoing Linux 5.15 kernel driver. There are some "intensive" sound changes this time around with some low-level ALSA core audio work to help reduce code among the sound drivers. These new helpers are at play now among the sound drivers, memory allocations were refactored, and other improvements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy