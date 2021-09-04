Linux patch disables TRIM and NCQ on Samsung 860/870 SSDs in Intel and AMD systems

Here should hopefully be a great indication about AMD's Linux efforts moving forward with one of their recent and exciting hires at the company. As noted across various Phoronix articles over the past year, AMD has been ramping up their Linux staff given their market successes on both client and server. This has been much desired considering nearly a decade ago they let go many of their Linux developers and closed their Operating System Research Center. AMD's Linux support for recent CPU (and GPU) launches has been good, but Intel continues to serve as the "gold standard" of Linux support when it comes to generally providing punctual pre-launch support for new hardware, generally ensuring their new hardware features are supported under Linux, making sure their forthcoming microarchitectures are well supported by the prominent open-source compilers ahead of time, etc. Intel's large open-source engineering pool has allowed this generally very good pre-launch hardware support. In addition, that large talent pool has led Intel to contributing significantly to various non-Intel-specific improvements to the Linux kernel and other areas.