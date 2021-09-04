NFL Defensive Player of the Year Futures Odds and Analysis

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0) All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 Over (-118) Under (-104) The Buffalo Bills enter the 2021 season with expectations bestowed upon them for the first time in many of their fans’ lives after a Divisional Round exit a year ago at the hand of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. MVP hopeful Josh Allen looks to take another step forward and lead this high-flying offense to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They open in Week 1 at home as near touchdown favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who flamed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns after beginning the season 11-0. Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for his 18th season as the Steelers QB, and many expect this to finally be his last hurrah in the NFL.