CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Futures Odds and Analysis

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEventually, someone is going to have dethrone Aaron Donald from the Defensive Player of the Year pedestal he’s built himself. Donald has won the award in three of the past four seasons and enters the year as the odds-on favorite to take the hardware yet again. Only three players have odds shorter than +750, meaning you could create a solid portfolio of futures options on quality players with longer odds. We’re here to distill the betting information into our favorite Defensive Player of the Year wager to make ahead of the season.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Lewis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fanduel Sportsbook#Fanduel Sportsbook#Defensive Players#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Los Angeles Rams#Dpoy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLSportsGrid

Steelers vs. Bills Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0) vs. Buffalo Bills (0-0) All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 Over (-118) Under (-104) The Buffalo Bills enter the 2021 season with expectations bestowed upon them for the first time in many of their fans’ lives after a Divisional Round exit a year ago at the hand of the AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. MVP hopeful Josh Allen looks to take another step forward and lead this high-flying offense to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. They open in Week 1 at home as near touchdown favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers, who flamed out in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Cleveland Browns after beginning the season 11-0. Ben Roethlisberger will be under center for his 18th season as the Steelers QB, and many expect this to finally be his last hurrah in the NFL.
NFLFOX Sports

NFL odds: Week 1 point spreads, lines, analysis for every game

Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points; otherwise Eagles cover) Moneyline: Falcons -175 favorites to win outright (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Eagles +150 underdogs to win outright (bet $10 to win $25 total) Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined. Expert...
NFLGamingToday

AFC Wildcard Odds: NFL Betting Preview & Expert Analysis

Like the NFC, the AFC conference has a couple of elite teams fans can count on to win their division. A couple of divisions project to be tough battles, and a few teams will probably not be too competitive. That leaves the rest to contend for one of three AFC Wildcard spots. But when it comes to forecasting which teams will be good but not great, well—that gets a little tougher.
NFL27 First News

Report: Steelers make All-Pro pass rusher the NFL’s highest paid defensive player

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – NFL Network is reporting that the Pittsburgh Steelers have signed pass-rusher T.J. Watt to a four-year contract extension. The deal is reportedly worth $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. The deal makes Watt the NFL’s highest paid defensive player. The three-time Pro Bowler has 49 1/2...
NFLSportsGrid

NFL Week 1 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfield’s and the McCoy’s in Romeo and Juliet. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an interesting dynamic in the betting market.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Badger T.J. Watt is now the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL

After an elongated period of negotiation between former Wisconsin Badger T.J. Watt and the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of the NFL’s best LB’s earned the fruits of his labor. Upon signing his new contract extension, Watt will earn $80 million guaranteed and a total of $112 million over four years with the Steelers. The new deal makes the Wisconsin native the highest-paid defensive player in football according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has A Message For The Ravens

Robert Griffin III sent a message to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday afternoon following the team’s devastating injury news. The Ravens have already been hit hard with the injury bug this preseason. It got even worse on Thursday. Running back Gus Edwards and defensive back Marcus Peters went down with serious injuries during practice. Both could end up missing the entire 2021 season.
NFLthespun.com

Look: What Dak Prescott Told Tom Brady After Epic Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers put on an instant classic in last night’s 2021 season opener. While Tom Brady emerged as the victorious quarterback, Dak Prescott had some kind words for his opponent. Prescott and Brady met in the middle of the field after the 31-29 Buccaneers win....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The KC Chiefs were right about Le’Veon Bell

Last year, during the NFL postseason, Le’Veon Bell had a clear lane ahead of him, the exact sort of scenario for which he was signed by the K.C. Chiefs at midseason. It was the ideal setup for the recently maligned veteran, a chance on the NFL’s biggest stage in front of primetime cameras to show what he can still do before entering another chance for a free agent payday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Kicking Woes vs. Buccaneers

Throughout the Dallas Cowboys’ two-point loss to the Buccaneers last night, veteran place kicker Greg Zuerlein missed three kicks. Early in the game, the former All-Pro kicker shanked a 31-yard field goal well left. Then, after the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the night, he clanked an extra point of the left goal post.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how much money NFL officials make working games

When it comes to money made in the NFL, it’s no secret as to how much players and coaches make. Being one of the top money-making sports machines, lucrative contracts are given out left and right in today’s NFL. But how about the officials? They need to get paid as well, having to officiate the game and keep players' safety in mind. Here’s everything you need to know about NFL officials’ pay.
NFLBBC

'Black national anthem' makes its debut at the NFL

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off professional American football's first game of the season. But before they did, fans heard something a little different. It started as a song to celebrate the president who emancipated America's slaves. Its writer thought little about it afterwards, but it took on a life of its own.
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Icon James Holzhauer Is Asking for Trouble By Saying Buccaneers Star Has Better Stiff Arm Than Derrick Henry

Legendary “Jeopardy!” contestant James Holzhauer isn’t one to hold back his thoughts and opinions when it comes to the wide world of sports. The former “Jeopardy!” champion is a professional sports gambler and knows his stuff when it comes to sports. Last night, the National Football League opened its 2021 season with a thrilling nail-biter that came down to the final seconds. The game featured an all-out battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. Tom Brady and the reigning Super Bowl champs claimed victory by the most narrow of margins. The “Jeopardy!” icon greatly enjoyed watching the game between the Cowboys and Bucs. As he often does, he spent a good deal of the game providing his thoughts through social media. He put up a couple of tweets but one, in particular, seems to have Holzhauer in disagreement with NFL fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy