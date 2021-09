One thing that is great about reviewing an album by The Bronx is you never really have the wonder what album number it is; for example, the band’s newest piece is their sixth album, Bronx VI. The band has also released a few records under their alter ego, Mariachi El Bronx, which earned them a spot on our best albums of the decade for the 2010s. So, to say the least, the standards for this one are high.