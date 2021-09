The Georgia women's volleyball team lost to No. 4 Nebraska in four sets Friday evening in Lincoln. The loss brings the Bulldogs to 3-2 on the season. The Bulldogs and Cornhuskers battled in a back-and-forth first set. Georgia initially led 4-2, but the momentum quickly turned in Nebraska's favor when the Huskers won seven of the next eight points to establish a 9-5 lead of their own. After a timeout, the tables turned again, this time in Georgia's favor, who won five of the next six to tie the score at 10-all.