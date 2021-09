More than 120 migrants have been rescued from an uninhabited Italian island after at least one of the two boats they were travelling on was damaged and the group became stranded.The Italian coast guard said the migrants were found after reports of a group “huddling” on the rocky shore of Isola dei Conigli, or Rabbit Island, near Lampedusa in the country’s south.Officials added the 125 migrants, including 49 women and 20 children, were in “an evident state of shock” when they were rescued. They are thought to have crossed the Mediterranean from the coast of Libya.The rocky islet on which...