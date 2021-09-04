CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Anti-abortion group in Texas blocked from suing Planned Parenthood

TODAY.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Texas state judge has issued a temporary restraining order that shields some clinics in the state from lawsuits from anti-abortion advocates. This does not change the underlying state law that took effect this week that bans abortions in Texas after a fetal heartbeat is detected.Sept. 4, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planned Parenthood#Abortion#Lawsuits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas Statewdrb.com

McConnell comments on Texas abortion law

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Supreme Court's latest ruling not to halt a controversial Texas law banning abortions puts the topic front and center in upcoming elections. The Texas heartbeat law is now in effect, but the debate is not over, nor is the political fight. Democrats are warning voters the conservative-leaning Supreme Court will continue to allow protections to be rolled back.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

'We need to do it': Meet the Texas teen who helped sabotage an anti-abortion tip line

When an anti-abortion group last week created a “pro-life whistleblower” website encouraging people to anonymously report violations of Texas’ new six-week abortion ban, a group of politically active Texans noticed one potentially fatal flaw. “They’re trying to use the internet to retaliate against people who were raised on the internet,”...
Texas StateWashington Post

The best way to fight the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s decision last week to allow Texas’s ban on most abortions to take effect raised many questions about legal procedure and the future of abortion in the United States. The most pressing is how to limit the damage that Texas’s plainly unconstitutional law will do to women’s constitutional rights. Many ideas involving the use of Justice Department powers or the raising of private funds are surfacing. But the overriding goal must be for the courts to strike down the Texas law, officially and for good. Unfortunately, it’s hard to see how that can happen without a Texas abortion provider allowing itself to be hauled into court.
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

How a Massachusetts case could end the Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court’s Whole Woman’s Health decision not to block the Texas post-six-week abortion ban has caused terrified abortion providers to shut down despite the ban’s flagrant violation of Roe v. Wade. A particularly chilling aspect of the Texas law empowers any civilian anywhere to sue Texans who aid in an abortion and to collect a bounty of at least $10,000 if they win in court.
Texas Statephillytrib.com

Texas's abortion law is a nightmare for women - and a warning to the nation

Texas’s newly imposed anti-abortion law combines the viciousness of flat-out abortion bans and the MAGA crowd’s penchant for bullying and harassment. The law prohibits abortions six weeks after a woman’s last period, putting her well-being and life choices under the thumb of the state. Republicans intend to enforce the law by incentivizing people to make claims against anyone assisting a woman to obtain such an abortion by offering a $10,000 bounty. Without any state enforcement, the ability of plaintiffs to challenge the law is limited.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

The Texas Abortion Law Sleeper Issue: It Limits Access to Counsel

We cannot say enough bad things about Texas Senate Bill 8. First and foremost, it prohibits abortion at a point in pregnancy so early that many women do not even know they are pregnant. But don’t sleep another deplorable provision of the law: It also curtails access to counsel for those hoping to challenge this blatantly unconstitutional infringement on the right to choose.
Texas StateCSUB Runner

Texas abortion law violates a woman’s right to her body

On Sept. 1, Texas officially became the state with the strictest abortion laws in the country. Women’s rights are being violated with the enforcement of this law, not only because it violates a woman’s right to her own body, but it allows the government and its civilians to police a woman’s body.
Texas StateHuffingtonPost

Don't Be Fooled By Religious Arguments For Texas' Abortion Law. It's Un-Christian.

When I was a seminary student, training to become a pastor, I accompanied a loved one to a Planned Parenthood facility as she considered terminating her pregnancy. She chose not to get an abortion that day, but I was there for her either way. Carrying each other through difficult moments, while respecting each other’s moral autonomy, is at the heart of both friendship and faith.
Texas StateABC News

With Texas abortion ban in effect, focus turns to medication abortion

Just one week after a law took effect in Texas that bans nearly all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the state is close to enacting another restriction on abortion. A bill that would shorten the time in which a pregnant person could have a medication abortion is now on the desk of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican who has defended his state's new law that bans most abortions, including in cases of incest and rape.
Texas StateAustin American-Statesman

Court temporarily blocks lawsuits by anti-abortion group under new Texas law

AUSTIN — A judge in Austin on Tuesday temporarily blocked an anti-abortion organization from filing a lawsuit to against several parties that might be involved in terminating a pregnancy. The temporary restraining order against Texas Right to Life and some of its affiliates from State District Judge Amy Clark Meachum...
Texas StateMSNBC

"We've seen people staking out health centers, increased surveillance, suspicious calls." Planned Parenthood President & CEO Alexis McGill Johnson reacts to the anti-abortion law in Texas

Planned Parenthood President & CEO Alexis McGill Johnson joins Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser to talk about the temporary restraining order granted in Texas overnight that will block the state's largest anti-abortion group from suing Planned Parenthood under the terms of the restrictive abortion law that went into effect earlier this week.Sept. 4, 2021.
Texas StateDaily Beast

The DoJ Plays Whac-a-Mole to Try tp Save Roe From Texas Abortion Law

When the United States sued Texas on Thursday it was the latest hit in a seemingly endless game of Whac-a-Mole legal attempts to protect abortion rights. The Department of Justice is hoping that a federal district court in West Texas will do what the Supreme Court did not when it refused to grant an injunction last week to stop the law, which bans all abortions after 6 weeks, from taking effect.
Texas StateVillanovan

Texas Abortion Law Strips Women of Bodily Autonomy

On Wednesday September 1, legislators in Texas passed Senate Bill 8, banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many women may not even be aware they are pregnant. Additionally, provisions of the bill lay out punishable offenses doctors, clinic staff, and even Uber drivers could potentially face for being involved with the procedure. Private citizens can report and sue those involved with abortion procedures and if they are found guilty, these defendants would have to pay a fee of $10,000. The law encourages clinics to turn away women seeking abortions and supports individuals coming forward to report patients or doctors involved. One of the most grotesque provisions of this bill is it’s refusal to make exceptions in cases of incest or rape. The American Civil Liberties Union requested a block by the Supreme Court on which they refused to act. This denial is a clear display of where the court stands on abotion rights and access in this country.
Texas Statenews4sanantonio.com

Pro-abortion, anti-abortion forces react to DOJ lawsuit over strict new Texas abortion law

“The act is clearly unconstitutional under long standing Supreme Court precedent,” said US Attorney General Merrick Garland. Today the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit, suing Texas over Senate Bill 8, also known as the heartbeat bill. That's the new restrictive abortion law that went into effect on September 1, it bans abortions after six weeks and empowers anyone to sue someone who has assisted in an abortion.
Texas StateTODAY.com

Department of Justice sues Texas over new abortion law

The Department of Justice is suing Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions. Meantime, in a new interview, Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said the court’s recent ruling upholding the law was “very, very, very wrong.”Sept. 10, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy