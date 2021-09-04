Anti-abortion group in Texas blocked from suing Planned Parenthood

On Wednesday September 1, legislators in Texas passed Senate Bill 8, banning abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, a point at which many women may not even be aware they are pregnant. Additionally, provisions of the bill lay out punishable offenses doctors, clinic staff, and even Uber drivers could potentially face for being involved with the procedure. Private citizens can report and sue those involved with abortion procedures and if they are found guilty, these defendants would have to pay a fee of $10,000. The law encourages clinics to turn away women seeking abortions and supports individuals coming forward to report patients or doctors involved. One of the most grotesque provisions of this bill is it’s refusal to make exceptions in cases of incest or rape. The American Civil Liberties Union requested a block by the Supreme Court on which they refused to act. This denial is a clear display of where the court stands on abotion rights and access in this country.