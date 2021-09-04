Top 40 Travel Trends in September

Lauded for its legacy of highly personalised service and visionary curation of culture and experiences, Capella Hotels and Resorts has once again been recognised in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards – as voted by readers. Capella Ubud, Bali retained its titles as No. 1 Resort in Asia and Indonesia, while Capella Bangkok – the group’s urban resort that opened last October – was named No.1 City Hotel in Bangkok and No.2 City Hotel in Asia. Capella Hotels and Resorts was also awarded the No.2 Hotel Brand in the World for the second consecutive year. In the overall list of 100 hotels and resorts, Capella Bangkok and Capella Ubud were also voted as the No. 4 Best Hotel and No.5 Best Hotel in the World, respectively.