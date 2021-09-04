CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Top 40 Travel Trends in September

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an unprecedented few years, people are invested in making smart travel decisions and the September 2021 travel ideas reflect the ways that the travel and hospitality industry is preparing to welcome more people to new places. Knowing that some people still prefer to stick close to home, Kip & Nook and Interflora created a serene countryside getaway that provides a luxe staycation experience. For those who are eager to venture to as many corners of the world as they can, there's a 79-day cruise that will transport passengers to 22 countries.

