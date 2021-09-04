CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Jose, CA

‘VTA is not a family’: San Jose transit agency seeks help to fix toxic work culture

By Eli Wolfe
Posted by 
San José Spotlight
San José Spotlight
 7 days ago

After weeks of allegations about VTA’s toxic work culture, the agency plans to hire a consultant to figure out how to improve conditions for employees.

The VTA Board of Directors on Thursday moved forward with a referral to look for a consultant who can review VTA’s work culture and find ways to improve the experience of employees. The move comes about three months after a disgruntled worker gunned down nine coworkers before committing suicide.

“We are bringing forward a request that really asks for a labor management partnership to consider culture and climate at VTA, look at what it is today, and how at how to improve that,” said board member Cindy Chavez.

The recommendation noted that VTA’s workforce continues to suffer from both the aftermath of a mass shooting in May but also “long-standing and previously known structural problems.”

“We believe a review of the overall workplace culture and climate would be helpful in determining measures the agency could and should implement to meet the short and long-term employee needs, and increase communication and transparency throughout the organization,” VTA documents say.

It’s unclear how much the consulting work will cost—an important factor considering the agency’s fractured budget due to drops in ridership—or how long it will take.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PKRJk_0bmgt0mm00
A VTA light rail train is pictured in this file photo.

A history of problems

Many long-standing problems at VTA have surfaced in the wake of the shooting. Last month, IT Department workers submitted a petition to the board demanding a third-party investigation of harassment and bullying by managers. Records obtained by San José Spotlight show a history of discontent across multiple departments, including IT and fare inspecting, where workers have complained about harassment and retaliation from supervisors and managers.

During the board meeting this week, a VTA worker brought up problems in yet another department—customer service.

“The manager has not spoken a single word to me in the last nine months,” said the worker. “VTA is not a family. See something, say something. Well, I’m here speaking out just like many others have done bringing awareness to this issue and the culture within VTA. It’s time for this company to do something about it.”

Related Stories

August 31, 2021

VTA workers return to site of San Jose mass shooting

August 26, 2021

San Jose fare inspectors faced hostile work environment, VTA records show

August 18, 2021

San Jose union blames VTA after worker suicide

August 16, 2021

San Jose VTA records show IT supervisor had prior complaints

Numerous workers at VTA have complained that the agency is largely unresponsive to complaints submitted to the Office of Civil Rights, especially if they involve alleged misconduct by high-ranking officials. The office is tasked with handling workplace grievances. Data received by San José Spotlight shows 76 complaints were filed with the Office of Civil Rights in 2020, but only 11 were “substantiated.”

“We reported things to our Office of Civil Rights, but they just brushed things under the carpet,” said one worker who spoke to San José Spotlight on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “They’re very well aware of what’s happening in the company as far as these types of issues.”

The VTA board’s recommendation to hire a consultant cites suggestions from state Sen. Dave Cortese in an August letter to VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot. Cortese, who helped secure $20 million in state funding for VTA following the shooting, said this money should be invested in mental health services for employees and their families and for long-term organizational development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eqth7_0bmgt0mm00
VTA General Manager Carolyn Gonot, board Chair Glenn Hendricks and Dale Austin Jenkins, director of rail operation, at a news conference on Aug. 24. Photo by Lloyd Alaban.

Cortese said it will take an extraordinary facilitator to bridge the high tensions between VTA management and employee unions, especially the Amalgamated Transit Union.

Union leaders have clashed with VTA management for months leading up to the mass shooting. They’ve squabbled over COVID-19 protections , working conditions , service cuts and a high-profile ransomware attack .

“We can either have an organization that subscribes to the theory of lord of the flies, or subscribes to the theory of reciprocity, of mutuality, of kinship,” Cortese said. “Although there are few organizations that have accomplished that, it’s going to be critical given the epidemic of mental health issues we have out there.”

‘Meaningful action’

The search for a consultant will be led by a joint management-union committee. Since the shooting, ATU leadership has repeatedly accused VTA management of neglecting the mental health of workers, most recently following news that an ATU member who survived the shooting died by suicide.

John Courtney, president of ATU Local 265,  told San José Spotlight the union will be full participants in the process as long as there’s meaningful action, not just rhetoric.

“I know folks at VTA are making announcements about cultural changes,” Courtney said. “But there’s a disconnect from the top to the floor-level managers and mid-level managers. They still squeeze our people.”

VTA did not respond to a request for comment. The agency has previously pushed back against criticism from ATU by citing counseling and other support services offered to employees. Earlier this week, the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors approved establishing a trauma recovery center that would provide immediate assistance to VTA employees and their families.

Grief counseling and trauma care aren’t the only actions VTA workers are demanding. Employees who spoke to San José Spotlight said they’ve been waiting since the shooting to see how the agency will address cultural problems. Multiple workers said if the agency is serious about improving morale, it needs to get rid of abusive managers and supervisors.

“In some departments where people are having issues, replace the managers, or replace the people causing the problems,” said one worker who requested anonymity for fear of retaliation. “We’re all waiting to see what happens… we all want to see what they’re going to do.”

Contact Eli Wolfe at eli@sanjosespotlight.com or @EliWolfe4 on Twitter.

The post ‘VTA is not a family’: San Jose transit agency seeks help to fix toxic work culture appeared first on San José Spotlight .

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San José Spotlight

San José Spotlight

San Jose, CA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San José Spotlight is the city's first nonprofit news organization dedicated to independent political and business reporting. Our mission is to change the face of local journalism by building a community-supported newsroom that ignites civic engagement, educates citizens and strengthens our democracy.

 https://sanjosespotlight.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
Government
Local
California Government
San Jose, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vta#Vta#Department#Atu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Mental Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose businesses struggle as state safety net unravels

California’s safety net is unraveling and San Jose residents and small business owners are at risk. That’s because San Joseans are part of the 2.2 million people in California who have or will completely lose unemployment benefits this week. The federal government ended four pandemic-related benefit programs to help Americans get through unemployment last week. That... The post San Jose businesses struggle as state safety net unravels appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose Chamber of Commerce is diversifying—slowly

The newly-minted San Jose Chamber of Commerce has big plans for diversifying its mostly white executive board and attracting more minority-owned businesses as members. But some stakeholders are skeptical whether the chamber can match rhetoric with action following last year’s scandal over a racist advertisement that nearly tanked the organization.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Former San Jose theater one step closer to office conversion

Years after the Camera 12 movie theater in downtown San Jose shut its doors, the project promised to replace it is now one step closer to construction. Local development firm Urban Catalyst, which purchased the property in 2019, recently obtained a building permit for the 100,000-square-foot project. The firm also received a $56.2 million senior construction loan through investment group Rialto Capital.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

How did housing homeless San Jose students in Airbnbs go?

Two years after launching a landmark program to house homeless San Jose students in Airbnb rooms, nearly half the participants dropped out of the program and ended up in hotels. The program, officials say, took major blows from COVID-19 and other logistical problems. Sparky Harlan, CEO of the Bill Wilson Center that helped run the program,... The post How did housing homeless San Jose students in Airbnbs go? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Fire hazards keep popping up at San Jose apartment complex

A fire-prone apartment complex in East San Jose has repeatedly received warnings about missing and defective smoke detectors and other fire hazards for years, according to city records. On numerous occasions, code enforcement officials flagged missing and non-functioning smoke detectors and carbon monoxide devices at Foxdale Village Apartments, a low-income...
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose leaders, advocates and victims talk gun policy

In the wake of a mass shooting in San Jose that killed nine VTA workers, our exclusive panel brought together elected leaders, victims of gun violence, Second Amendment advocates and community leaders for a thoughtful discussion on gun policy and common sense solutions. The Aug. 26 discussion, which included audience questions, was moderated by San... The post San Jose leaders, advocates and victims talk gun policy appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Staedler: How San Jose is aligning zoning districts with General Plan

One of the largest misconceptions about the city of San Jose housing crisis is the statement that potential development of land is solely dedicated to single-family housing. A common tagline in stories usually states, “In San Jose, 94% of the city’s residential land is zoned for single-family homes only.” That is simply not an accurate... The post Staedler: How San Jose is aligning zoning districts with General Plan appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

VTA workers return to site of San Jose mass shooting

As VTA cautiously moves forward with limited light rail service, some workers are still grappling with trauma from the May mass shooting as they return to the rail yard. Last week, VTA trains embarking on test runs left the Guadalupe rail yard for the first time in almost three months. On Sunday, the transit agency resumed limited service at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara to ferry passengers for an NFL preseason game. VTA announced on Monday that service is resuming on several lines.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose sued for records related to alleged illegal labor practices

A labor organization is suing San Jose for failing to turn over public records it claims are vital to its investigation of alleged wrongdoing at a massive public works project. The South Bay Piping Industry is seeking documents related to a major upgrade of the San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility, according to a verified lawsuit filed on... The post San Jose sued for records related to alleged illegal labor practices appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose State offers beds on campus for homeless students

After several years of grappling with student homelessness, San Jose State is finally offering beds on campus for students living outdoors or in their cars. The 12-bed pilot program launched last month, provides on-campus beds for SJSU students seeking emergency housing. The beds are located in University Housing. Students facing housing insecurity can apply for... The post San Jose State offers beds on campus for homeless students appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose airport closure could poison another neighborhood

County officials are working to shut down Reid-Hillview Airport in East San Jose, citing lead exposure for surrounding residents. But shutting it down could shift the lead burden onto another low-income neighborhood: Washington-Guadalupe. Should Reid-Hillview close, some Washington-Guadalupe residents fear planes en route to Mineta San Jose International Airport will bring leaded fuel pollution to... The post San Jose airport closure could poison another neighborhood appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

San Jose shops fined for COVID violations can’t get grants

Over the last year, Santa Clara County has cited hundreds of businesses—big and small—with fines that now add up to more than $5 million for violating COVID-19 restrictions. The county put that money into a grant program to help struggling businesses—but those with violations say they’re not getting financial help. Dung “Calvin” To has cut... The post San Jose shops fined for COVID violations can’t get grants appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County sees few breakthrough COVID hospitalizations

Despite concerns about breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the number of hospitalizations among vaccinated residents in Santa Clara County remains low—and is mostly driven by older residents and those with underlying health issues, county health officials say. At county-run hospitals, only 12 of 52 patients with COVID-19 involve people who are fully vaccinated, which health experts say suggests breakthrough... The post Santa Clara County sees few breakthrough COVID hospitalizations appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Jose, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

UPDATE: San Jose approves plan to spread out multi-unit affordable housing

San Jose residents could soon see affordable housing crop up in unexpected neighborhoods, thanks to a new policy that will spread out multi-unit developments in the city. The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday in favor of a plan that distributes affordable housing development in places near public transit and with upward mobility. City... The post UPDATE: San Jose approves plan to spread out multi-unit affordable housing appeared first on San José Spotlight.

Comments / 0

Community Policy