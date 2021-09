The Epic v. Apple lawsuit has concluded. The verdict sees Apple come out largely unscathed — but with one of its central App Store policies deemed illegal. In a decision filed Friday morning, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruled Epic Games failed to prove Apple holds an illegal monopoly over its app ecosystem, but that its so-called anti-steering provisions — its rules preventing developers from directing customers outside the App Store — are anticompetitive and must be changed. The ruling marks an end to a high-profile legal battle that started more than a year ago and has become one of the most explosive and consequential technology antitrust cases in recent memory.