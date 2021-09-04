CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Become an FT subscriber to read:

Financial Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKeep abreast of significant corporate, financial and political developments around the world. Stay informed and spot emerging risks and opportunities with independent global reporting, expert commentary and analysis you can trust.

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

Related
AfghanistanFinancial Times

Introducing the FT Weekend podcast: 9/11 and the passing of time

A rundown of the most important global business stories you need to know for the coming day, from the newsroom of the Financial Times. Available every weekday morning. Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news. Twenty years after the Twin...
SocietyThe Independent

1970s paper predicting we’ll hit societal collapse is right on schedule

A decades-old scientific paper predicting the collapse of society by 2050 appears to be right on schedule, according to a new study with stark warnings for continued economic and population growth. Gaya Herrington, an analyst for accountancy firm KPMG, carried out the independent research for her Harvard thesis and found...
Medical Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists reveal new ‘superhuman’ immunity to COVID-19

Some individuals are getting “superhuman” or “bulletproof” immunity to the novel coronavirus, and experts are now explaining how it happens. Per NPR, a series of new studies have found that some people gain “an extraordinarily powerful immune response” to the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. These people produce a lot...
WorldPosted by
TVShowsAce

Darcey & Stacey Silva’s Turkey Doctor Has Tragic Reputation?

Darcey and Stacey Silva are extremely excited about their twin transformations. The girls have flown all the way to Turkey for these epic makeovers. This is currently being shown on their hit TLC reality series, Darcey and Stacey. However, it appears the plastic surgeon she is praising on social media for her new look might not be all she claims he is.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Netflix series that lost 50% of its audience, but is still the most watched in the United States according to Nielsen

The audience meter Nielsen presented in the last hours a new update of its weekly report, in which they reveal which were the most viewed productions in a certain time. The data that is shared is based on viewers and viewers of the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney + and Hulu. These are figures that arrive almost a month late, since these streams do not publish their official numbers.
InternetPosted by
The Independent

‘For the love of God, stop lecturing all of us’: A Facebook group of Karens is pushing back against the stereotype

In recent years, the name “Karen” has become a pejorative term for a white woman who appears entitled or demands that things be done her own way.But a Facebook group with almost 2,000 women named Karen is pushing back against the stigma attached to their name and asking for people to be “nicer” to one another.Karen Feldman, one of the women in the private Facebook group called “Karens United”, told US news network NBC2 that the name’s poor reputation “definitely doesn’t make me feel better” about her name.“Nasty, thoughtless, selfish, you name it. If it’s a bad thing, that’s what...
Designers & CollectionsFinancial Times

HTSI editor’s letter: fashion for everyone, for ever

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. I first met Sinéad Burke, this week’s Aesthete, many years ago in a car park at the Galway Arts Festival. She was then a primary-school teacher and the author of a style blog called Minnie Mélange, and it was clear in only a short conversation that she had a rare insight into the fashion industry and the power of clothes to project things about who we think we are. As an advocate for people, like herself, who are living with a disability she had an acute understanding of how far access to the world she loved was barred.
LifestyleFinancial Times

Financial Times

China’s Xi Jinping faces off against fan armies in crackdown on celebrity culture. Gain a global perspective on the US and go beyond with curated news and analysis from 600 journalists in 50+ countries covering politics, business, innovation, trends and more. Try full digital access and see why over 1...
BusinessLaw.com

Cleary Gottlieb to Launch Legal Tech Incubator Cleary X with Canadian Lawyer at the Helm

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton is launching its own legal tech incubator, with a former Epiq executive based in Canada spearheading the company. Canadian Carla Swansburg is the CEO of the new Cleary X, which the firm describes as “an experimental platform for highly efficient, AI and data-driven legal services.” Cleary X will be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the global law firm.

Comments / 0

Community Policy