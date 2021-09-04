Become an FT subscriber to read:

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Style news. I first met Sinéad Burke, this week’s Aesthete, many years ago in a car park at the Galway Arts Festival. She was then a primary-school teacher and the author of a style blog called Minnie Mélange, and it was clear in only a short conversation that she had a rare insight into the fashion industry and the power of clothes to project things about who we think we are. As an advocate for people, like herself, who are living with a disability she had an acute understanding of how far access to the world she loved was barred.