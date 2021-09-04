CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September is National Preparedness Awareness Month

By Jenny Brown
wtvy.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National preparedness awareness month comes at the perfect time. No matter where you live you are prone to natural disasters. Tropical storm Fred and Hurricane Ida brought impacts to our region over the last month. With 88 days left in the hurricane season and the peak of the season just one week away, now is the time to re-check your hurricane kits and disaster plans to make sure you have everything you need to be prepared if disaster strikes.

