At the start of 2021 Pace, the mega gallery that’s been one of America’s leading art concerns since it opened more than half a century ago and now has eight outposts on three continents, seemed to be in a pretty bad spot. After opening its new global headquarters on 25th Street in late 2019, it shut down in March 2020, not to reopen until July. Dozens of employees were furloughed, and fewer than 20 were later laid off. In March, longtime director Douglas Baxter left the gallery after an investigation into his conduct concluded (the results were not released to the public). He had been accused of phone-throwing and epithet-hurling. (“I would like to apologize to those who I hurt through my actions both directly and because of the atmosphere I created in my office and that spread beyond it,” Baxter wrote around the time the allegations were raised.) Fellow Pace president Susan Dunne left as well, having also been accused of contributing to the toxic work environment. (She declined to be interviewed for the Artnet story that first reported the allegations.) She was hired by David Zwirner as senior director in May.