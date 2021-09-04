'Il Buco' Review: A Slow, Gorgeous and Frustrating Journey to the Center of the Earth

Written and directed by Todd Stephens, Swan Song is the third of three films the Sandusky, OH native has made set in his hometown; the first two, Edge of Seventeen and Gypsy 83, deal with life growing up as a gay kid in a small Midwestern town. The latest, starring Udo Kier, flips the script and instead looks at life from the perspective of Pat, an aging queen who’s lived his life unabashedly as himself, even during the years that flamboyant self wasn’t exactly accepted in milquetoast Sandusky. Now living in a senior care center, Pat, once an in-demand hair dresser with style spare, is a pale shadow of his former self, living in sweatsuits and subjected to endless days of mindless crafts in the common room. That all changes when the funeral director stops by one day to say that Linda Parker Sloan (Linda Evans), a society dame and a former friend (probably more of a rival) has passed and, despite their differences, she’s insisted that no one but Pat do her hair and make-up for her final goodbye in the casket.