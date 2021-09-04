CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Il Buco' Review: A Slow, Gorgeous and Frustrating Journey to the Center of the Earth

By Jessica Kiang
Laredo Morning Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf we believe the adage that the wish to climb a mountain comes about just because it’s there, perhaps it follows, not to be too glib about it, that a cave explorer mapping a hole in the ground does so because it’s not. Notions of absence — not just of solid ground, but of light and of life — as well as oppositions of up and down, ephemeral and eternal, high and low, infuse Michelangelo Frammartino’s “Il Buco” (“The Hole”), a docufiction that tenderly, wordlessly and rather too obliquely recreates a 1961 speleological expedition to measure the depth of an unexplored crevasse in Italy’s Calabria region.

