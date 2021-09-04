CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays: Marcus Semien pushing Alomar’s franchise records

By Chris Henderson
Cover picture for the articleMarcus Semien has been so good during the 2021 season that he’s setting new bars for second basemen in Blue Jays franchise history. The 31 year old has turned out to be an absolute bargain, and the only downside is that his contract was just for one season at 18 million dollars. The Blue Jays paid a fairly steep rate for a one-year deal on a former MVP candidate looking to bounce back, and Semien has rewarded them and likely even exceeded the high-end hopes they had for him by putting up the best numbers of his career.

