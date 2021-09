Have you ever been stuck at a red light for so long that it feels like it might never change?. Welcome to Saquon Barkley’s world. The Giants still have not fully cleared Barkley for Sunday’s game against the Broncos despite him passing every test so far in his return from a torn ACL. He was running routes and taking hand-offs in individual drills during the option portion of Monday’s practice. He has been involved in 11-on-11 drills for two weeks.