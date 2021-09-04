CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

DeKalb County reports 46.7% of population is fully vaccinated

By Northern Star Staff
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeKALB — The DeKalb County Health Department announced Friday the number of positive COVID-19 cases increased to 11,343 and 48,587 county residents are fully vaccinated. Among those who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, 2,128 are younger than 19, 2,763 are in their 20s, 1,720 are in their 30s, 1,522 are in their 40s, 1,361 are in their 50s, 929 are in their 60s, 488 are in their 70s and 432 are 80 or older.

