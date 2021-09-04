These companies are pushing back against the Texas abortion law

Texas’s new abortion law, Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), took effect Sept. 1, effectively banning abortions performed after six weeks of pregnancy. At first, the Supreme Court failed to impose a requested injunction; then, a five-justice majority affirmatively declined to block the law. The law encourages private citizens to sue anyone they think has been involved in such an abortion: abortion providers; anyone who may have helped a pregnant person access an abortion; or anyone intending to do either of the above. As a result, antiabortion activists have stopped the majority of abortions in the state, for now.