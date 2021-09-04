College football scores, rankings, highlights: Texas, Iowa open with important top 25 wins in Week 1

Things are about to come back to life when it comes to the once-dormant rivalry between No. 15 Texas and Arkansas. It will look like college football is turning back the clock, but at the same time is looking forward to the future as the former Southwest Conference rivals will face off in advance of reuniting in the Southeastern Conference. But for now, we'll have to settle for a marquee nonconference game that should be one of the more exciting matchups in Week 2 of the college football season.