College football scores, rankings, highlights: Texas, Iowa open with important top 25 wins in Week 1
The appetizers were delicious, but the main course that was Week 1 of the 2021 college football season went down Saturday with 18 ranked teams in action and five games featuring top-25 teams going head-to-head. The prime time matchups were tough to beat, though, with No. 5 Georgia winning a good, ol' fashioned defensive battle over No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte. This heavyweight matchups featured all kinds of NFL talent on both sides of the ball, but ultimately, the defenses prevailed. Elsewhere, No. 16 LSU was upset by home-standing UCLA in the Rose Bowl.www.cbssports.com
