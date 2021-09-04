CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

College football scores, rankings, highlights: Texas, Iowa open with important top 25 wins in Week 1

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe appetizers were delicious, but the main course that was Week 1 of the 2021 college football season went down Saturday with 18 ranked teams in action and five games featuring top-25 teams going head-to-head. The prime time matchups were tough to beat, though, with No. 5 Georgia winning a good, ol' fashioned defensive battle over No. 3 Clemson in Charlotte. This heavyweight matchups featured all kinds of NFL talent on both sides of the ball, but ultimately, the defenses prevailed. Elsewhere, No. 16 LSU was upset by home-standing UCLA in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Oregon Coaches Discuss Upcoming Matchup with Ohio State, Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Health and Return of Suspended Defensive Backs

Oregon's preparation for this week's highly anticipated non-conference clash at Ohio Stadium is underway. Two days after squeaking by Fresno State with a 31-24 win in the season opener in Eugene, Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal, offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead and defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter met with reporters on Monday afternoon to review the first game, provide status updates on several key defenders and look ahead to this weekend's trip to Columbus to play Ohio State.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Ohio State vs. Oregon: 2021 game preview and prediction

After beating Minnesota 45-31 in Minneapolis last Thursday, Ohio State will return to Columbus this week for their home opener. The Buckeyes will welcome the Oregon Ducks to Columbus in one of the marquee non-conference games of the college football season. This will mark the start of the 100th season of football at Ohio Stadium.
Arkansas StateCBS Sports

Texas vs. Arkansas: Prediction, pick, football game spread, odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel

Things are about to come back to life when it comes to the once-dormant rivalry between No. 15 Texas and Arkansas. It will look like college football is turning back the clock, but at the same time is looking forward to the future as the former Southwest Conference rivals will face off in advance of reuniting in the Southeastern Conference. But for now, we'll have to settle for a marquee nonconference game that should be one of the more exciting matchups in Week 2 of the college football season.
NFLAustin American-Statesman

Texas Longhorns vs. Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football video highlights, score

Texas won 38-18. It also marked the debut of Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian. Sarkisian's career ups and downs are well-known. Fired by USC in October 2015 after alcohol issues surfaced, Sarkisian subsequently worked stints as an analyst at Alabama, play-caller for the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, and play-caller for Nick Saban's Crimson Tide.
Ohio StateEleven Warriors

Q&A with Oregon Beat Writer James Crepea on Ohio State’s Marquee Non-Conference Opponent of 2021

NOON – SATURDAY, SEPT. 11. Crepea joins us for a Q&A about Oregon's underwhelming season opener against Fresno State, the impact of Kayvon Thibodeaux's injury, the strengths and weaknesses of the Ducks' offense and defense, why Ducks coaches and players aren't concerned about Saturday's early kickoff and what will need to happen for the Ducks to have a chance to win.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football Player Reportedly Killed Early Sunday Morning

The Charleston Southern football program is dealing with the tragic death of freshman defensive lineman Lorvens Florestal, who was shot and killed early this morning. According to a release from CSU, Florestal was the victim of a random act of violence. The Delray Beach (Fla.) native was an innocent bystander, according to witnesses.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

The end of an Alabama football era comes Saturday

The night of Aug. 30, 2008 changed everything. From his perch in the Georgia Dome radio booth, Eli Gold sounded prophetic as the final seconds ticked down on that Saturday night of Labor Day weekend. “Welcome to 2008,” he proclaimed as Alabama’s sideline emptied onto the turf. “The world is...
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Is Calling For A Major Big Ten Upset Today

One week ago today, the Illinois Fighting Illini shocked the football world with a strong performance against Nebraska. Bret Bielema and company entered the contest as significant underdogs, but showed up in a big way. The Illini defense stifled Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez en route to a 30-22 victory. That...
NFLNew York Post

Mac Jones’ girlfriend celebrates QB getting Patriots starting job

Mac Jones’ girlfriend, Sophie Scott, is proud of her man after he won the Patriots’ quarterback battle following Cam Newton’s surprise release Tuesday. The University of Alabama alumna took to her Instagram Story to re-post loving messages from friends and family after Jones became New England’s starting QB. One post...
Georgia Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney suggests where Georgia should be ranked in Tuesday's AP Top 25 Poll

Billed by most as the marquee game of Week 1, No. 5 Georgia defeated No. 3 Clemson, 10-3, Saturday night at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Limiting the Tigers to 180 total yards on 60 snaps and sacking sophomore DJ Uiagalelei seven times, the Bulldogs held Clemson scoreless in the first half, something that had not happened to Dabo Swinney’s program since November 6, 2010, against NC State, a span of 144 games.
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Mark Ingram ready to go where no Alabama running back has gone

Mark Ingram is preparing to go where no Alabama running back has gone – into an 11th NFL season. In 2020, Ingram joined Johnny Davis as the only former Alabama ball-carriers to play in 10 NFL seasons. Davis played from 1978 through 1987 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns. As a fullback and special-teamer, Davis totaled 314 rushing attempts in his 10 seasons.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Are the NFL’s Next “It Couple”

New Jacksonville Jaguars and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence didn’t waste much time becoming a household name. The long-haired, 6-foot-6 signal caller led Dabo Swinney‘s Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship as a freshman and skyrocketed to the 2021 NFL Draft’s top quarterback prospect.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Passed Away On Sunday

Former Ohio State and Cleveland Browns star offensive lineman Dick Schafrath passed away on Sunday at the age of 84, according to Eleven Warriors. Schafrath was a two-way lineman for the Buckeyes in the late 1950s, helping OSU win the national title in 1957. He went on to become a second round pick of the Browns in 1959.

