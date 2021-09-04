New CMC programs help meet rising need for technicians, addiction specialists

A pair of new Colorado Mountain College programs are turning around Certified Addiction technicians and specialists at a high rate as the need continues to grow. The new programs launched on Aug. 24 for a cohort of six individuals, the first of 15 weeks of coursework, which CMC officials say is the fastest in the state to fulfill classroom qualifications to apply for the two certifications. It also allows students to receive college credit as they train to begin or further careers in addiction treatment. They open the door to higher qualifications, which means higher wages, and further education like a master’s degree, in an essential field that is only seeing demand increase.