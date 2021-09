Maybe this year on Labor Day, we can take a beat and really appreciate the workers who are out there making our restaurant, brewery, and distillery lives happen. Especially during this crunch of 2021, it costs you nothing to throw an extra bit of kindness, a smile, a yielding of the right of way to a worker who is kicking it to make sure our hospitality industry is there for all of us. Also, stop showing up with 9-tops and expecting to be sat on demand, why are you doing this? Instead, plot a small visit to a new bar, go get one last brisket from a family man, and pop into the Fair for an early check-in if you that's your vibe.