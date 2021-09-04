CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Chautauqua Center Donates 1,400 Backpacks to Local Schools

chautauquatoday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStaff from the Chautauqua Center recently met with representatives from several public school districts throughout the county for its 8th annual school supply giveaway. A total of 1,400 backpacks filled with school supplies were given to the following districts: Bemus Point, BOCES, Brocton, Cassadaga Valley, Chautauqua Lake, Clymer, Dunkirk, Falconer, Forestville, Fredonia, Frewsburg, Jamestown, Panama, Pine Valley, Ripley, Sherman, Silver Creek and Westfield. Like last year, the Chautauqua Center cancelled its Family Fun Day where students come onsite to receive their supplies due to safety concerns for the hundreds of attendees under the age of 12 who are not yet able to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Instead, TCC distributed directly to schools, where students in need will be given the supplies by school staff. Interested families can contact their school to request one of the backpacks. Backpacks are available to students entering kindergarten through 12th grade, with a variety of sizes, styles and features. Supplies include pocket folders, notebooks, filler paper, pens, pencils, pencil sharpeners, crayons and reusable cloth masks.

