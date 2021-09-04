CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

*Spoiler* Another frustrating loss for Dominik Mysterio

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As KEVIN OWENS heads to the ring, Kayla Braxton stops EDGE, who claims that he expected such behavior from Seth and challenges him to a second fight at next week's MSG, promising it won't end well! Jesters at work In the ring we find KEVIN OWENS presenting his KO Show with guest BARON ...

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 0

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Sonya Deville
Person
Liv Morgan
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Carmella
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Adam Pearce
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Combat#Msg#Canadian#Canadian#Smackdown#Samoans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kevin Owens AEW Debut Date Revealed?

While it’s speculative at most whether or not Kevin Owens could be ‘All Elite’ in the near future, it appears that the former WWE Universal Champion will be reportedly leaving WWE. In addition, it is now being reported when the exact date Owens’ contract will expire. Kevin Owens recently called out this WWE firing.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Rock Drops Bombshell On New AEW Signing

The Rock praised AEW’s newest signing Adam Cole and Kevin Owens in a new Twitter interaction with Owens and a fan named Hailey, shortly after AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Owens is expected to join Cole in AEW in February 2022. Hailey said, “For those who don’t know, my dad is...
WWEstillrealtous.com

Current WWE Star Teases Jump To AEW?

The wrestling landscape has changed significantly over the last few years with the emergence of All Elite Wrestling, and fans have seen some big names such as CM Punk, Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. You never know who might be next to make the jump from WWE to AEW, and...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Brock Lesnar returns at MSG

WWE returns to the "World's Most Famous Arena" as tonight's SmackDown takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown on the show. It will be Lesnar's first appearance since returning at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. Last week, Lesnar called Paul Heyman to let Reigns know he would be in New York to confront the champion.
WWEPosted by
TVShowsAce

WWE Smackdown 9/10: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

WWE Smackdown returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the COVID pandemic and did so with a loaded show. Brock Lesnar returned to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Usos defending their tag team titles against the Street Profits. In a Summerslam rematch, Edge and Seth Rollins did battle in front of a hot NYC crowd and put on an instant classic.
WWEBleacher Report

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Kevin Owens, Bray Wyatt and More

The indictment against WWE over the use of its talent is about to grow louder. The wrestling rumor mill is ablaze this week with speculation that two former world champions, Kevin Owens and Bray Wyatt, could be joining Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole and CM Punk in All Elite Wrestling. The...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On The Length Of Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of talk over the length of Sami Zayn’s WWE contract. Of course, WWE contracts are a big topic of discussion these days following Adam Cole’s departure and Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens’ contracts coming up soon. According to a report...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Kevin Owens Going To AEW With Top WWE Stars?

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have a storied rivalry that has continued throughout various promotions including ROH and WWE. Kevin Owens also recently dropped a cryptic AEW bombshell. With former WWE NXT Superstar Adam Cole making his way to AEW last week at the AEW All Out pay-per-view, many fans...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Sami Zayn Quitting WWE For AEW?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who are longtime friends could be seeing themselves in a difficult situation over their WWE contracts. WWE lost several stars due to the contract issues, namely Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, resulting in both signing with AEW. It turns out Owens’ contract is up on January 31st, 2022, but Zayn’s deal is a matter of question.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kevin Owens Reportedly Expected To Leave WWE

As previously reported here on eWn, Kevin Owens’ WWE contract is set to expire in January of next year. It has now been reported that when Kevin Owens’ deal does expire, he is not expected to re-sign with the company, which will bring an end to his over seven-year tenure with the company.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

New details on Sami Zayn's WWE future

There are more and more confirmations regarding the future of WWE superstar Kevin Owens. The wrestler, currently on the Friday Night SmackDown roster, tweeted in recent days (and then deleted) the coordinates of Mt. Rushmore, the name of the group he had with Adam Cole and the Young Bucks in PWG, a strong signal according to WWE Universe regarding his possible arrival in AEW.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Kevin Owens reveals an important clue to his future

Not an easy time for WWE fans. In recent weeks, the world's leading wrestling company, led by Vince McMahon, has received 'heavy media slaps' from All Elite Wrestling. First, after years of absence from wrestling, CM Punk made his comeback amid general joy and in the last few days, wrestlers of the caliber of Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson, known in WWE as Daniel Bryan, have made a comeback.
WWEringsidenews.com

Kevin Owens Segment & Match Cut From WWE SmackDown This Week

WWE ran a show out of Madison Square Garden this week, but they couldn’t fit everything on the show that they had planned. This could also explain some frustrated tweets that a couple Superstars sent out. Fightful Select reports that WWE nixed a women’s tag team match from the MSG...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Scrapped Adam Cole – WWE Plans, Kevin Owens AEW Bound? (Feat. Bryan Danielson)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Bold Pregnancy Message To WWE Star Leaks

Triple H, who oversees NXT recently had a heart issue that needed a procedure to fix. He is expected to make a full recovery, and people are sending out well-wishes right now. Amid this, WWE star Mustafa Ali went on to shared a very personal story about how much HHH meant to his own life. WWE Top Champion ‘Recovering’ From Sickness.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins Drops AEW Bombshell Before Smackdown

WWE star Seth Rollins recently opened up on the news of Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson signing a deal with WWE. Seth Rollins takes a shot at Daniel Bryan and CM Punk. Apparently, he might have taken shots at latest AEW signings Bryan Danielson (fka Daniel Bryan) and CM Punk. The WWE SmackDown star retweeted the original tweet by WWE and wrote the following:

Comments / 0

Community Policy