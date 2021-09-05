Caldor Fire: Evacuation orders for City of South Lake Tahoe downgraded to warnings

Evacuation orders for the City of South Lake Tahoe were downgraded to warnings, allowing for residents to begin returning to the area, officials announced Sunday. The orders were changed to warnings at 3 p.m., and the city's 22,000 residents can now return to their homes. With evacuation warnings, there is still a risk of needing to evacuate in case fire activity flares up. However, Cal Fire in its latest update said crews have been focusing on mopping up around structures, saying they have had "a very productive day" making progress in subduing the flames.