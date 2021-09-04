CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

16 photos showing how John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John's friendship has evolved since 'Grease'

By Claudia Willen
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgXuN_0bmgq0g900
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta costarred in "Grease."

Fotos International/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

  • John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John met as costars in the 1978 musical "Grease."
  • The actors reunited years later to film "Two of a Kind" in 1983.
  • Newton-John and Travolta have now been close friends for more than four decades.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .
Travolta convinced Newton-John to accept the lead role in "Grease."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FvmS_0bmgq0g900
A still from the Paramount film "Grease" in 1978.

Paramount Pictures/Fotos International/Getty Images

Newton-John almost didn't take on the part of Sandy Olsson.

In her autobiography " Don't Stop Believin', " the Australian actress said she felt too old at 28 to play a high school student. Two of her prior films flopped at the box office, leaving her unsure about her acting career.

But when the already-cast Travolta met with Newton-John about the movie, she agreed to a screen test.

"In person, John Travolta radiates pure joy and love. That day, he greeted me with a big hug like we were already lifelong friends. How could you say no to John Travolta?" she writes, per The Sunday Post .

The costars attended the 1978 premiere of "Grease" together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A9Qif_0bmgq0g900
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta at the "Grease" premiere.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The actors arrived on the red carpet together to celebrate the premiere, fielding questions from reporters as they made their way past screaming fans.

Travolta channeled his on-screen character Danny Zuko in a leather jacket, while Newton-John opted for a pink gown.

Newton-John and Travolta kissed at a "Grease" party that year.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjUDK_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta at a Paramount party.

Brad Elterman/Getty Images

While attending a party for "Grease" at Paramount Studios the year of the film's premiere, the actors gave a glimpse of their on-screen chemistry by sharing a kiss.

Though the actors stayed in character as Sandy and Danny on set, their romance was limited to the script. In her autobiography, Newton-John recalls having a mutual "attraction" with Travolta but explains that they were both committed to other people.

"The truth is, it never went beyond friendship with John despite the fact that the fans wanted for us to become a couple in real life. We left the making out to Sandy and Danny, but the deep feeling of sisterly love I have for John continues to this day," she writes, per The Sunday Post .

Decades after they shot the film, Newton-John said "Grease" benefited from the fact that the actors never got together in real life.

"I think it kept the tension there and the chemistry. It might have been a real disaster had we decided to date or we had a falling out or something." she reportedly said on a 2018 episode of Mamamia podcast .

They traveled overseas to promote the film.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z5ZXu_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta at the American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

Laurent MAOUS/Getty Images

The duo did press rounds for "Grease" at the 1978 American Film Festival in Deauville, France.

Newton-John and Travolta both walked the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy Awards.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8vU7_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta at the 1978 Oscars.

Ron Galella/Getty Images

The costars wore formal attire to the 1978 Academy Awards.

They reunited on-screen for the 1983 film "Two of a Kind."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F9SPX_0bmgq0g900
The costars reunited for "Two of a Kind."

Juergen Vollmer/Popperfoto/Getty Images

Travolta and Newton-John teamed up once again as the leads in "Two of a Kind," a 1983 romantic fantasy film directed by John Herzfeld.

Fans and critics weren't nearly as impressed by the movie as they were by "Grease" ("Two of a Kind" was nominated for several Razzle Awards and scored an 18% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes ). However, the movie's soundtrack was certified platinum and featured numerous songs by Newton-John.

In 1992, they both went to an event celebrating the original "Grease" theater production's 20th anniversary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BNH6s_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta at the original "Grease" production's 20th anniversary celebration.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Getty Images

To honor the original 1971 musical, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, the movie stars attended a party at the Sheraton Universal Hotel in Universal City, California.

A decade later, they reunited with the "Grease" cast at Paramount Studio's 90th anniversary party.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF79G_0bmgq0g900
The "Grease" cast reunited in 2002.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Newton-John and Travolta attended an event for Paramount Studio's 90th anniversary in 2002 along with other stars from "Grease."

The "Grease" costars gave a live performance of "You're the One That I Want" at the party.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Zcri_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta performed at Paramount Studio's 90th anniversary party.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Travolta and Newton-John dueted the finale song from "Grease," incorporating some of the original choreography into their routine.

The following month, Newton-John, Travolta, and Kelly Preston posed for cameras at the One World, One Child Benefit concert.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3db4oL_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John, Travolta, and Preston at the One World, One Child Benefit Concert.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Newton-John spent time chatting with Travolta and his wife Preston at the event.

Preston, who had been married to Travolta since 1991, died of breast cancer in 2020. She was 57 years old.

After her death, Newton-John described the actress as a "radiant, beautiful light in the world" on an episode of " People. "

Travolta walked the Penfolds Icon Gala red carpet hand-in-hand with Preston and Newton-John in 2006.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5Hw2_0bmgq0g900
Kelly Preston with Travolta and Newton-John.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Newton-John joined the married couple at the event, at which Travolta presented the actress with the Lifetime Achievement Award .

Travolta and Newton-John reunited at the G'Day USA Australia black tie gala in 2008.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoXIM_0bmgq0g900
Travolta and Newton-John in 2008.

Barry King/Getty Images

They attended the event at the Hollywood and Highland Grand Ballroom in Hollywood, California.

John Easterling, Newton-John's husband, spent time with Travolta at the 2010 Australia Week Black Tie Gala.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xiLen_0bmgq0g900
Easterling, Newton-John, and Travolta at the 2010 Australia Week Black Tie Gala.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Newton-John has been married to Easterling, an environmentalist and businessman, since 2008.

Travolta and Newton-John collaborated on a 2012 holiday album called "This Christmas."
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EYtj2_0bmgq0g900
Travolta and Newton-John in the "I Think You Might Like It" music video.

Olivia Newton-John/YouTube

The tracklist included a duet called "I Think You Might Like It," from John Farrar, the same songwriter behind "You're the One That I Want."

Newton-John and Travolta shot a holiday-themed music video for the song, which was Travolta's idea, he explained during an interview on SiriusXM .

"The little step we created was a homage to 'You're the One That I Want,'" he said.

Newton-John added: "Everything was spontaneous."

Travolta and Newton-John shared the stage at the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala in LA.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEE6S_0bmgq0g900
Travolta and Newton-John spoke on stage at the 2018 G'Day USA Black Tie Gala.

John Sciulli/Getty Images

The actors spoke on stage at the event, which was held at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown.

The costars showed off their dance moves at a "Grease" screening on the film's 40th anniversary.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04hAnN_0bmgq0g900
Newton-John and Travolta at a "Grease" screening in 2018.

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

After four decades, Travolta and Newton-John still knew their "Grease" choreography.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

129K+
Followers
13K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Jacobs
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
John Easterling
Person
Kelly Preston
Person
John Travolta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Academy Awards#Australian#The Sunday Post#Paramount Studios#Mamamia#Razzle Awards#Rotten Tomatoes#Paramount Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

How Leah Remini Really Feels About John Travolta

Rising to fame in the 1980s, Leah Remini has become one of the most outspoken actors in Hollywood. She famously left the Church of Scientology in July 2013, per Biography, and has spent nearly a decade warning the public and fellow celebrities about the dangers of the group. Remini gave multiple interviews on the topic after her departure, wrote a memoir, "Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology," and produced an Emmy-winning series with A&E called "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath." When the series ended after three seasons, Remini continued her advocacy work and started a podcast with former Scientologist, Mike Rinder, called "Scientology: Fair Game."
CelebritiesOk Magazine

John Travolta 'Slowly But Surely' Dipping His Toes Into Dating Pool Following Beloved Wife Kelly Preston’s Death

Lately, John Travolta’s nearest and dearest have been encouraging him to dip his toes back into the dating pool — and an insider says the iconic actor is open to the idea. “He’s slowly but surely taking their advice,” the insider spills, adding that it’s a big change of heart for the Grease star, who “turned down an army of interested women” while mourning the loss of wife Kelly Preston, who died from metastatic breast cancer in 2020 after a brave two-year fight.
Beauty & Fashionromper.com

John Travolta Shared The Sweet Story Behind That Princess Diana Dance

When Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited the White House in 1985, it was obviously a big deal. The Princess of Wales had already established herself as the biggest celebrity in the royal family simply by way of being herself. An openly loving mother to her two little boys Prince William and Prince Harry, who was just one year old at the time. A philanthropist, a humanitarian, a fashion icon and oh yes; a dancer. Who could forget that. Princess Diana’s dance with John Travolta at the White House in 1985 has a sweet back story which will somehow manage to make you love her more. She was a fan girl, even though she was arguably the biggest deal in the room.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Hugs Daughter Ella, 21, On Set Of Her New Movie In Rare Selfie Together — Photo

John Travolta and his daughter Ella posed for a sweet snap after she finished filming her new ‘Alice In Wonderland’ inspired movie. Ella Bleu Travolta has officially wrapped her first major movie. The 21-year-old daughter of John Travolta and Kelly Preston is following in her A-list parent’s footsteps by making a name for herself in Hollywood. She took to Instagram on on September 5 share a series of snaps in celebration of finishing filming her new movie Get Lost. “And that’s a wrap on Get Lost!!! This has been such an incredible experience,” she captioned the carousel post. “Budapest has been a dream and most importantly I’ve gotten to meet and work with so many amazing people.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy