The electric scooter is poised to become even more popularity with urban consumers in the near future, which is being supported with new models like the Komeet X9 luxury e-scooter. The scooter is designed with style and functionality in mind to provide riders with the ability to seamlessly glide between locations at a top speed of 25mph. The unit comes with either a 500W or 550W motor that can climb 25-degree or 30-degree uphill inclines, respectively.