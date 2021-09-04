Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Just Posted a Photo of Their New Family
Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and his husband Chasten announced on Saturday morning that they are new parents. “We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family,” the former presidential candidate posted to his Twitter and Instagram feeds, alongside a black-and white-photo of the couple holding the newborns.www.motherjones.com
