Pete and Chasten Buttigieg Just Posted a Photo of Their New Family

Pete Buttigieg’s family just doubled in size — he and husband Chasten are welcoming not just one but two bundles of joy. The U.S. secretary of transportation announced the birth of the couple’s newborn twins on his social media platforms Saturday, writing, “Chasten and I are beyond thankful for all the kind wishes since first sharing the news that we’re becoming parents. We are delighted to welcome Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg to our family.”