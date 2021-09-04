CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The week in audio: The Birthday Cake Game; A Wish for Afghanistan; Finding Q; Dr Death: Miracle Man

By Miranda Sawyer
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfXpE_0bmgpYK900

The Birthday Cake Game BBC Radio 4 | BBC Sounds
A Wish for Afghanistan BBC World Service | BBC Sounds
Finding Q: My Journey Into QAnon Audible
Dr Death: Miracle Man Wondery

Richard Osman is a lovely man, dedicated to what was once known as “the gaiety of the nation”: everything he works on, from Pointless to House of Games to The Thursday Murder Club , is clever, cheery and mainstream. (Disclaimer: I don’t know Osman. He might be appalling behind closed doors. Perhaps we should ask his cat.) His best creations are instantly familiar, as though they’ve always been there, and Osman has simply given them a nice polish and brought them to our attention. Much harder than it looks.

Which brings us to his new Radio 4 show, The Birthday Cake Game , in which a panel of three try to guess the age of a celebrity who’s having a birthday this week. The premise is familiar in a couple of ways: first, it’s a lazy weekend breakfast game for newspaper readers – “Ooh, guess how old Peter Mandelson is today! What do you mean, who?” – and second, Osman first hosted it as a (non-BBC) podcast called The Birthday Game , which came out in late 2019. You can’t hear it now; presumably it’s been blocked for rights reasons.

Anyway, that’s it. That’s the show. The panellists get three points for guessing the right year, one point for a year either side and nothing otherwise. On Tuesday’s first episode, Osman was as engaging as ever, gently teasing TV presenter Jayne Sharp when she wasn’t sure what sport Lennox Lewis was famous for. He also tried hard to involve the listeners – “play along at home!” – and one got to phone in so that the panel could guess his age too. I did play along, and got five points (bang on for Fearne Cotton, a year out for Richard Gere and Antony Gormley, go me). But really, this is thin stuff.

Related: Richard Osman: ‘No one’s born a crime writer. I write crime because I read it’

To be fair, the Radio 4 6.30pm “funny” slot has long been a tricky one to conquer, and several excellent comedians and writers have wilted in its glare. But its most successful panel shows are far smarter than this: Just a Minute , I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue and The Unbelievable Truth all require wit and ingenuity, for panellists to dazzle with the swiftness of their brains. There’s not much room for biting repartee when all they have to play with is a celebrity’s age or whether they actually know who’s being discussed. The Birthday Cake Game seems like a daft, Ken Bruce-style feature given 20 minutes too long.

There is no way to segue smoothly from that to Afghanistan, so I’m not going to bother. Over on the World Service, the formidable Lyse Doucet , the BBC’s chief international correspondent, has a new programme, A Wish for Afghanistan . If, like me, you’ve gone a bit hazy as to the motivations of the US, or the recent Afghan government, or the Taliban, or what Afghans themselves want for the future, this is the programme to turn to. Doucet will be speaking to 10 different people, who all have a stake in the country. In last week’s first episode, The Envoy , she interviewed Zalmay Khalilzad, who grew up in Afghanistan, emigrated to the US and became a governmental policy adviser and diplomat. After 9/11 he was an important adviser to Bush; last year, Trump asked him to negotiate the deal with the Taliban (not the Afghan government, Doucet noted) that led to the US leaving the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrqf5_0bmgpYK900
The ‘formidable’ Lyse Doucet in Kabul. Photograph: Paula Bronstein/BBC

Doucet interviewed Khalilzad from Kabul and did not hold back, challenging him on the terrible results of those decisions. “The situation on the ground is … the Taliban believe they have won,” she said. Khalilzad said he had been “optimistic” about the recent deal. Riveting, unmissable stuff, if you can stomach high-up men explaining their political manoeuvres, or shaking their heads over opportunities missed. The consequences are there for all to see. Next week, Doucet speaks to a member of the Taliban.

Finally, a couple of investigative shows that have been topping the podcast charts for weeks: Finding Q and the third series of Dr Deat h. The former sees British journalist Nicky Woolf trying to find out just who is behind QAnon. If you’re unsure as to who or what QAnon is, remember when people broke into the Capitol building after Trump lost the election? Many of those believed that QAnon was a governmental insider who was giving online information – “QDrops” – to those who wanted the truth. And the truth, apparently, is that there’s a celebrity cabal (pop stars, media people, Democratic politicians) who are involved in child trafficking and paedophilia. Woolf’s reporting is excellent, and he is determined and brave, especially when confronting one of his main Q suspects. I raced through this series, gripped throughout.

Wondery’s Dr Death: Miracle Man , is less gory than series one, less woolly than series two, and gets most of its pep from Benita Alexander, an NBC producer who was seduced by an Italian doctor, Paolo Macchiarini, who claimed to be able to surgically implant stem cell-coated plastic tracheas. Her Dirty John -style tale holds you in its grasp while making you shout at her for her silliness. Just as a side point: every Dr Death series demonstrates that arrogant men literally get away with murder (even if unintentional) in institutions that suppress whistleblowers.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lennox Lewis
Person
Peter Mandelson
Person
Richard Gere
Person
Lyse Doucet
Person
Paolo Macchiarini
Person
Zalmay Khalilzad
Person
Richard Osman
Person
Fearne Cotton
Person
Antony Gormley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Birthday Cakes#Bbc One#House Of Games#Murder Club#The Birthday Game#The Radio 4#The World Service#Taliban#Afghans#Bbc Doucet#British#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Cats
Related
ReligionThe Guardian

Last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community leaves country

The last member of Afghanistan’s Jewish community has left the country. Zebulon Simentov, who lived in a dilapidated synagogue in Kabul, kept kosher and prayed in Hebrew, endured decades of war as the country’s centuries-old Jewish community rapidly dwindled. But the Taliban takeover last month seems to have been the last straw.
Public SafetyThe Guardian

‘Unduly lenient’ jail term for killing during sex considered for appeal

The attorney general’s office is considering whether to appeal against the jail term of four years and eight months handed to a man who choked his lover to death during sex. Labour’s Harriet Harman, who chairs parliament’s joint committee on human rights, wrote to the attorney general to complain about the “unduly lenient” sentence handed on Tuesday to Sam Pybus for the manslaughter of Sophie Moss, a vulnerable 33-year-old.
CelebritiesBirmingham Star

Celebrities wish Sudeep Kichcha on birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): As Kannada star Sudeep Kichcha turned 48 on Thursday, the film industry chipped in with their wishes for the actor on his special day. A slew of celebrities including Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Suniel Shetty, Nirup Bhandari and Kabir Duhan Singh and more took...
Birmingham, ALYellowhammer News

Guest: The miracle of America in the Afghanistan debacle

You ever stop to think about what a miracle America is?. Recently, 13 of my fellow countrymen I’ve never met gave their lives protecting me and you. I mourned their loss and cursed our political leaders on the drive from work. I’m a former Marine who served in Iraq so more than once I blinked back tears.
EntertainmentPosted by
The US Sun

Mystery of ‘The Falling Man’ who plunged from World Trade Centre on 9/11… and we still don’t know his name 20 years on

CAPTURED on camera falling straight down as he plunged to his death from the World Trade Centre - there are few more horrific images from 9/11. The so-called "Falling Man" was snapped by Associated Press photographer Richard Drew as he fell from the North Tower on September 11, 2001 - yet 20 years on, we still don't know his name.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

9/11 remembrance: Navy SEAL who killed bin Laden warns about America’s greatest threat now

As America reaches 20 years since the 9/11 attacks, the former Navy SEAL credited with killing Usama bin Laden warned of the greatest threat now facing the U.S. Robert O’Neill, former member of the elite SEAL Team Six, said in an interview with Fox News that despite growing concerns around a resurgence of radical Islamic terrorism, the U.S. has bigger vulnerabilities closer to home.
PoliticsPosted by
The Guardian

The Texas county that explains why Republicans are terrified

I’m writing from my hotel room in scorching-hot Sugar Land, Texas, a city that’s just south-west of Houston, where I’m doing some reporting for our ongoing series this summer about gerrymandering. Stay tuned for more details on that story, and you can read the first, second and third pieces in our series in the meantime.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Rolling Stone

Big Mad Anti-Vaxxers Are Planning a Walkout — and It’s Flopping

When President Biden announced last night that his administration would be instituting vaccine mandates for up to 100 million Americans, no one expected anti-vaxxers and far-right extremists to be particularly happy. Yet one would’ve thought they would’ve organized something a little better than this. In response to Biden’s mandate, which requires that federal employees be vaccinated against Covid-19 or be subject to weekly testing, anti-vaxxers predictably became enraged, swapping calls for revolution and uprising and sharing template forms for how to request religious exemptions from their employers. (He also announced that workers at companies with more than 100 employees would be...
RelationshipsThe Guardian

‘They came for my daughter’: Afghan single mothers face losing children under Taliban

The day after Mazar-i-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh province, fell to the Taliban on 14 August, gunmen came for Raihana’s* six-year-old daughter. Widowed when her husband was murdered by Taliban forces in 2020, Raihana had been raising her child as a single mother. After her husband’s death she had fought her in-laws for custody of her daughter and won, thanks to the rights she had under Afghan civil law – which state that single women can keep their children if they can provide for them financially.

Comments / 0

Community Policy