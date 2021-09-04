CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Full Scale of Ida’s Shocking Wrath Is Beginning to Emerge

Cover picture for the articleFight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The full scope of the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida in the northeast is now starting to become clear. In New Jersey, the storm killed at least 25 people, more than half of the 49 confirmed fatalities in the region so far. Another six New Jerseyans were still missing as of Friday, the New York Times reports.

Experts Weigh In on Hurricane Ida and Deadly Flash Floods in New York City

On August 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 storm. More than one million people across the state were left without power, including the entire city of New Orleans. The storm then moved to the Northeast, where it brought record-setting windspeeds and rainfall. In New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Maryland, at least 10 tornadoes ripped through local communities. In New York City, water inundated subways and basements in a matter of hours. So far, at least 82 storm-related deaths have been reported.
The Weather Feels the Same

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. Twenty years ago, the New York City metropolitan area awoke to shockingly blue skies. It looked set to be one of the loveliest days of season, if not the year. Then two planes hit the World Trade Center’s twin towers. The temperature was in the mid sixties, and climbing.

