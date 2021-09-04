CB West runs its way past CB South for first win

DOYLESTOWN >> It was the exact type of drive CB West hopes comes to define its offense this fall. After the defense stonewalled visiting CB South's first possession of the third quarter, the Bucks offense trotted onto the field with 11:03 on the game clock. What followed took 7:34 off that clock and saw the hosts pound the ball behind their offensive line as the Bucks mauled their way down the field and punched it home.