Q&A With Bystander 9/11 Actress Alison Courchesne

It feels safe to state that unless she was pointed out in one movie or another that a lot of people might have forgotten Alison Lohman’s name at this point unless they were big fans of hers during her career. As of now, she’s been retired for the past five years since following her last well-known movie, Drag Me to Hell, she acted in a few other titles and then decided to step away from the business to focus on her family and to become an online acting coach. During her time in the business though she did get plenty of good reviews for several movies, but from the standpoint of an average audience member, it’s enough to say that she was good at what she did and at getting people to invest emotionally in her character. But as far as being someone that could steal the scene it’s fair to say that she was good, but not that good. Alison was definitely capable of standing in the same scene with the likes of Nicolas Cage, Giovanni Ribisi, Robin Williams, and several others, but again, after that, she was kind of forgettable since her best roles kind of came and went too quickly.