Georgia football Twitter buzzing ahead of Clemson game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs are returning to football action for the first time since New Year’s Day. It’s one of the best days of the year. Georgia versus Clemson is expected to be one of the best games of the year. Will it live up to the hype?

It’s not often that a pair of top five teams play in the first week of the season. Additionally, Georgia and Clemson have a historic rivalry that dates back over a century.

Georgia football Twitter is excited for the return of Georgia Bulldogs football:

No. 5 Georgia versus No. 3 Clemson is the top game of an excellent opening weekend of college football. Other top season openers include: Miami versus Alabama, Louisiana at Texas, Indiana at Iowa, Penn State at Wisconsin, and more.

Clemson fans appear to be excited as well. Maybe a little bit too fired up:

List

Gallery

Mel Kiper ranks 2022 NFL draft QBs: Where is J.T. Daniels?