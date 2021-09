Kayvon Thibodeaux’s status is up in the air ahead of Saturday’s marquee clash between the Oregon Ducks and Ohio State Buckeyes. Thibodeaux, one of the best players in college football, left the Ducks’ season opener against Fresno State with an injury last Saturday. The star edge rusher was rolled up on from behind and his ankle paid the price. After laying down on the field for a few minutes, he walked off under his own power.