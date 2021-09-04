CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah County, UT

New Leadership, Subsiding Pandemic Open International Opportunities at the U

By Jack O'Leary
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 1, Brian Gibson assumed his role as the University of Utah’s new Chief Global Officer for the Office of Global Engagement and leader of the Utah Asia Campus. “I’d always been aware of the University of Utah’s amazing global footprint and the interesting things that [the U] does around the world … I come from George Mason University, and I had a particular connection to the University of Utah because we both have Korean campuses that join each other,” Gibson said.

Utah County, UT
