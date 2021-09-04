Florida Daily COVID Deaths Not Declining, 287 On Friday

PALM BEACH COUNTY: 243 MORE PATIENTS THAN BEDS!

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — New hospitalizations in Florida for COVID are declining, but COVID-19 deaths are not, according to the latest data released by the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

HHS reports Saturday that 287 people died in Florida hospitals from COVID-19 on Friday. That death count is consistent with death counts over the past seven days, which include: 282 deaths recorded on Thursday, 291 deaths recorded on Wednesday, 274 deaths recorded on Tuesday, 280 deaths recorded on Monday, 255 deaths recorded on Sunday and 281 deaths recorded last Saturday. The seven day average, based on these HHS numbers, is 279.

There is a glimmer of good news. New hospitalizations are trending down. HHS reports 1,821 new COVID-19 admissions were made on Friday. The total number of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida is now 13,945 — that’s the first time that we believe the number has dropped below 14,000 in several weeks.

The pediatric count, however, continues to be alarming. 204 children, under age 18, are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment. 81 children, under 18, were admitted on Friday.

Of 6,278 people currently in a Florida intensive care unit, 3,246 are being treated for COVID-19. That’s 51 percent and up just a bit from yesterday. Approximately 2,510 are so critically ill, they need ventilators to breathe — according to the Florida Hospital Association.

In Palm Beach County, 102 new COVID admissions were made on Thursday and reported late Friday. That brings the total number of Adult COVID-19 patients, hospitalized in Palm Beach County, to 741. The total number of children hospitalized, under age 18, is 22. Of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Palm Beach County, 550 are NOT fully vaccinated, 81 ARE fully vaccinated, with 110 unknown.

There is currently a deficit of 243 hospital beds in Palm Beach County, which means hospitals are using non-traditional space for treatment.

In Palm Beach County, 140 patients are so sick with COVID-19, they require ventilators to breathe. 302 ventilators remain available for patient use.

