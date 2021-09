Josh Allen made his preseason debut in the final week for the Buffalo Bills and the quarterback already looks like he’s ready to dominate the NFL again. Few quarterbacks in NFL history have made the rapid ascension to stardom in the way Josh Allen did in 2020 with the Buffalo Bills. Entering the league as a prospect with all the tools in the world, he struggled with accuracy and consistency over his first two seasons. Year three, however, saw him emerge as a legitimate MVP candidate and earn a massive new contract.