UM broadcasters Jim Brandstatter, Dan Dierdorf to step down at season's end

Ann Arbor — Michigan football radio broadcasters Jim Brandstatter and Dan Dierdorf will be retiring from the booth after this season, their eighth year together. Brandstatter, 71, who handles the play-by-play, and Dierdorf, 72, the analysis, announced their joint decision in the opening minutes of Saturday’s season-opening game broadcast. Brandstatter had been the radio analyst on Michigan games for 34 years when he shifted responsibilities and Dierdorf joined the booth in 2014.