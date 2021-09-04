Ron Howard Announces ‘Backdraft’ Firefighting Movie Returning To Theaters

Actor and director Ron Howard is bringing back the 1991 classic movie “Backdraft” to theaters this week and this week only.

Howard posted the announcement yesterday on his Twitter page, also giving people a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes process for the film.

“Before CGI fire was possible, we made Backdraft,” Ron Howard wrote. “In-camera, with actors and stunt people and sets on fire. 30 years later, see it (again, or for the first time) on the big screen on September 5 & 8 only!”

Howard also linked a website called Fathom Events to his tweet. The website gives a synopsis of the film and a look at what the 30th anniversary includes.

“Ron Howard directs an all-star cast in this exciting action-thriller that shows you the mystery, drama, and devastation of fire as you’ve never seen it before!” the synopsis reads.

“Kurt Russell and William Baldwin star as two feuding siblings carrying on a heroic family tradition as Chicago firefighters. But when a puzzling series of arson attacks is reported, they are forced to set aside their differences to solve the mystery surrounding these explosive crimes,” the synopsis continues.

It concludes with, “Scott Glenn, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Rebecca DeMornay, Donald Sutherland, and Robert DeNiro also star in this acclaimed suspense story filled with some of the most awe-inspiring fire sequences ever filmed.”

According to Rotten Tomatoes, the movie rating site, Ron Howard’s firefighting film did fairly well with both critics and audiences. The “critic consensus” essentially said that the story may not be very deep, but the action and special effects more than make up for it.

Fans Weigh in on Ron Howard’s ‘Backdraft’ Returning to Theaters

After Ron Howard sent out the announcement via Twitter, his fans were all over it. Including some big names, like actor Josh Gad.

“God, I love this movie,” Josh Gad replied to Howard’s tweet.

Producer Jimmy Fox also replied to both Howard and Gad. “The Universal Studios experience as a kid was (fire emoji),” Jimmy Fox tweeted.

Other fans gave their input on the film and why it held up so well after all these years. Janine Crowther wrote, “I think I’ve watched that film about 50 times. I love it, but bawl my eyes out every time even though I know what’s coming. Kurt Russell…God I love him.”

Frank Ortiz said, “Man, this movie is awesome. My favorite by you. Absolutely beautiful. I wish universal studios still had that show, too! So damn cool.”

One fan expanded on the Universal Studios attraction inspired by the film. “Took my Dad to the Backdraft walk through at universal the first week it opened back in ‘93 and you could feel the heat on your face in the room. Subsequently they toned it down.”

Feel the heat for yourselves this upcoming Monday or Wednesday at participating theaters!