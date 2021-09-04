CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs roster move: Willson Contreras activated, Keegan Thompson to IL

By Al Yellon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCubs catcher Willson Contreras has been on the injured list since August 12 with what was described as a right knee sprain. After spending three games with the Iowa Cubs on a rehab assignment, Contreras was activated for Saturday’s game against the Pirates at Wrigley Field. To make room for him on the 28-man current active roster, Keegan Thompson has been placed on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

