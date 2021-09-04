Shooting in a business parking lot leads to a man's death

Bakersfield Police homicide detectives are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting in a parking lot in East Bakersfield.

BPD said around 1:45 a.m., they responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of Union Avenue and Monterey Street, across the street from McMurphy's Irish Pub. When officers arrived they found several spent gun shell casings.

Around that same, BPD said a man arrived at a local hospital the victim of a shooting. Life-saving measures were taken but the victim ultimately died from his injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.