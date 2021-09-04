CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston seeking to join Big 12, reports say

By Creg Stephenson
Posted by 
AL.com
AL.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston are expected to formally apply for membership in the Big 12 Conference early next week, according to multiple reports. Mark Berman of Houston television station Fox 26 is reporting that Big 12 presidents are expected to meet by conference call Monday to discuss new members. The move comes after Oklahoma and Texas announced in late July that they will leave the Big 12 for the SEC by the time the conference’s media rights deal expires in 2025.

www.al.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
AL.com

AL.com

134K+
Followers
33K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Colorado State
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Florida, OH
City
Cincinnati, OH
State
Nebraska State
City
Houston, AL
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Houston, AL
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Houston, OH
State
West Virginia State
Cincinnati, OH
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Bowlsby
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu#Ucf#Big 12#Texas Tech#American Football#Ucf#Fox 26#Sec#Uhouston#Byu#Uofcincy#Texas A M#Tcu#Baylor#Sports Illustrated
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Related
NFLESPN

Giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow dies after falling ill

A young giraffe named for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU star Joe Burrow died Wednesday, a day after falling ill. Officials at the Baton Rouge Zoo said in a release Thursday that the 20-month-old giraffe named Burreaux had died after developing a sudden onset of symptoms Tuesday, including a severe cough and overall agitation.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicts CFB Playoff, National Champion

The college football season is officially underway. On Saturday, ESPN’s College GameDay crew suited up for the first time this year. And as they do each season, each co-host gave their picks for this year’s national championship winner. Longtime analyst Kirk Herbstreit went with a fairly common choice ahead of...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Ohio State Gets Huge Boost Before Game vs. Oregon

Just a few days ago, Ohio State linebacker Palaie Gaoteote’s waiver for immediate eligibility was denied by the NCAA. In a surprising turn of events, though, the NCAA has reversed its decision. On Friday, the Buckeyes found out that Gaoteote is officially eligible to play this season. Gaoteote, a former...
Oklahoma StateTimes West Virginian

Bowlsby fills Big 12 holes created by Oklahoma, Texas departures

MORGANTOWN — You might say Bob Bowlsby was feeling a little bit giddy, which was why when he was on a media call with BYU, which is one of four schools he had recruited to join — no, make that save — what has been perceived to be a crumbling Big 12 Conference after the unexpected back door exits by both Oklahoma and Texas.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Looking back at the legacy of Alabama’s ‘other’ historic game with USC, 50 years later

If it wasn’t the “game that changed college football,” it was definitely the one that changed Alabama football. Fifty years ago, on Sept. 10, 1971, Paul “Bear” Bryant’s Crimson Tide traveled to the West Coast to meet heavily favored Southern Cal at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The game came a year after a fully integrated USC team had routed all-white Alabama 42-21 at Legion Field in Birmingham, sending the Crimson Tide to a disappointing 6-5-1 finish.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

Tiger Buzz: Auburn vs. Alabama State TV info, key matchups and what to watch for

Line: Auburn -49 This game will determine... How Auburn handles a taste of success. Coming off an impressive 60-10 thrashing of Akron in Bryan Harsin’s debut as head coach, Auburn vaulted into the AP top 25. The Tigers won in convincing fashion last weekend, and they should have a similar result against the Hornets, but with a trip to No. 11 Penn State looming next week, Auburn cannot linger on its early success or get ahead of itself.
Mississippi Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Mississippi State football: Why the Bulldogs can upset N.C. State

The traffic you experienced in central Mississippi on Monday was tens of thousands of Mississippi State football fans heading to their primary care providers to acquire blood pressure medication following the largest comeback in program history in Week 1. Now in Week 2, the Bulldogs will wrap themselves in the...
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

Sun Belt will ‘certainly consider’ adding schools, commissioner Keith Gill says

Some six weeks after saying his league wasn’t looking to expand, Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill said Friday he is now open to the idea. Gill’s change of heart comes amid a series of major realignments in college football’s structure, including Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC and BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati applying for admission to the Big 12. The latest news in particular could have a trickle-down effect on the Sun Belt, which might see some of its 10 members invited to replace UCF, Houston and Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference, or schools that leave other leagues for the AAC.
Texas State247Sports

GameDay Central: Baylor vs. Texas Southern

The Baylor Bears (1-0) come home for their 2021 season home opener to host Texas Southern. It is the first ever meeting between the Bears and the SWAC school. In fact, this will be the first ever game Baylor has played against a current SWAC member. The Bears are looking to improve to 2-0 for the 10th time in the past 12-seasons dating back to 2010. Only 2017 and 2020, both first seasons under new coaches, are the lone exceptions.
Oklahoma State247Sports

Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa: What to know, matchups to watch

Oklahoma State won its season opener last week, but is still in need of a bounce-back performance when it hosts Tulsa Saturday in the Turnpike Classic. The Cowboys almost let a 20-point lead slip away against FCS opponent Missouri State in the opener, clinging to a 23-16 victory in the end. A handful of inactive starters and run-game woes plagued the Oklahoma State offense, which was without quarterback Spencer Sanders due to COVID-19 protocols.
College SportsPosted by
AL.com

BYU set to join Big 12 Conference in 2023-24

BYU will join the Big 12 Conference in most sports for the 2023-24 athletic year, the school announced Friday. The Cougars currently play as an independent in football, and as a member of the West Coast Conference in most other sports. BYU was among four schools invited to join the Big 12, which is losing Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC by 2025 at the latest.
Iowa Statethegazette.com

20 Iowa vs. Iowa State football Fun Facts

1. The Hawkeyes won their last two games in Ames by three points (in overtime), and one point. 2. Iowa State is ranked No. 9 and Iowa No. 10. The Hawkeyes are 1-4 in AP top-10 matchups under Kirk Ferentz, with the lone win the 2010 Orange Bowl over Georgia Tech.
NFLCollege Football News

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin Prediction, Game Preview

Texas Tech vs Stephen F. Austin prediction and game preview. – Watch this and stream college football all season long on ESPN+. Texas Tech (1-0) vs Stephen F. Austin (1-0) Game Preview. Why Stephen F Austin Will Win. The Lumberjacks might just have the quirky formula to give Texas Tech...
TV & VideosPosted by
AL.com

No. 17 Coastal Carolina-Kansas live stream (9/10): How to watch online, TV, time

No. 17 Coastal Carolina hosts Kansas on Friday, September 10, and the game will be live streamed on fuboTV. Kansas (1-0) ended a 13-game losing streak in new coacj Lance Leipold’s debut, a 17-14 victory over South Dakota last week. The Jayhawks take a step up in competition against the rising Chanticleers (1-0), who have won 12 of their past 13 games and will host their first-ever Power Five opponent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy