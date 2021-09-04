UCF, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston seeking to join Big 12, reports say
Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston are expected to formally apply for membership in the Big 12 Conference early next week, according to multiple reports. Mark Berman of Houston television station Fox 26 is reporting that Big 12 presidents are expected to meet by conference call Monday to discuss new members. The move comes after Oklahoma and Texas announced in late July that they will leave the Big 12 for the SEC by the time the conference’s media rights deal expires in 2025.www.al.com
