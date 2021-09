Christian Laettner, Shane Battier, Zion Williamson, JJ Redick, Duke Blue Devils men's basketball. The DBR Podcast crew is doing a draft. Donald, Jason, and Sam are picking the best Blue Devils of all time to form an 8-man team. Of course guys like Zion Williamson, Shane Battier, JJ Redick, Grant Hill, and Christian Laettner all get picked. But what happens when we each get to the 7th and 8th men on our teams? That’s when things get a little bit crazy. And, as a special bonus, this is the podcast where all of you get to participate and help us pick a winner. Go to the DBR Forums and vote on which of our teams is the best.